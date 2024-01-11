Ventura Fund Services Redefines Excellence With Fund Administration Firm Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Empowering U.S. based fund managers with offices in New York, New Jersey and California

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventura Fund Services ("Ventura"), proudly announces the launch of its new Fund Administration firm. As the landscape of fund managers evolves, Ventura's commitment to client success will define every aspect of our work. Ventura's experienced team, led by founding partners Matt Lowe, CPA and Alan Tsarovsky, Esq. will provide tailored solutions and unparalleled support for clients across the investment industry.

Ventura's priority will be supporting illiquid asset fund managers with a focus on:



Private Equity

Venture Capital

Real Estate

Credit Infrastructure

Experienced Team:

Led by a team of seasoned professionals with a deep understanding of the fund administration landscape. Ventura delivers unparalleled expertise and has built a team, committed to excellence, ensuring clients receive customized strategic support.

U.S. Based Administrator for U.S. Based Funds:

At our core, as a Fund Administrator, is a commitment to client service for the U.S. market. We prioritize a deep understanding of the U.S. market, tailoring our approach to best accommodate its unique needs and preferences.

Comprehensive Fund Administration Services:

Experience the convenience of our full-service approach, where we seamlessly handle every aspect of fund administration, allowing you to focus on your core business while we take care of the intricate details. We specialize in a range of services including accounting, reporting, investor services and compliance, all designed to optimize efficiency and results.

Firm is Management Owned/Operated:

At the heart of our commitment lies the fact that we are management owned and operated, guaranteeing a deeply vested interest in delivering exceptional service, innovation and value to every client we serve .

Cutting-Edge Technology and Data Security:

We leverage state-of-the-art technology with our software partners to deliver real-time insights and reporting, providing clients with the tools they need to make informed decisions. Our advanced platforms prioritize security and reliability, offering a robust foundation for fund operations.

Matt Lowe, Managing Partner, described the launch, noting "Ventura's primary and ongoing commitment is to offer innovative solutions which empower fund managers. With our comprehensive services, our Private Equity, Venture Capital, Real Estate, Credit

and Infrastructure clients

will be able to navigate the dynamic investment landscape without the burden of distracting back-office issues."

Alan Tsarovsky, Managing Partner remarked that "we are launching our Fund Administration

firm because it will stand out with a commitment to client-centric solutions that enhance productivity and deliver unmatched value and efficiency."

About Ventura Fund Services:

Ventura Fund Services is a U.S. based, management owned and operated Fund Administrator, that offers operational solutions for U.S. fund managers. We specialize in fund administration and provide a range of services including accounting, reporting, investor services and compliance.

For more information, please visit .

Feel free to reach Ventura Fund Services directly by calling (646) 205-2157 or (310) 205-2157.

For media inquiries please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Ventura Fund Services