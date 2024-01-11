Endovascular Engineering's Hēlotm Thrombectomy System Receives IDE Approval To Start ENGULF Pivotal Trial For The Treatment Of Pulmonary Embolism

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endovascular Engineering ("E2"), a medical device company focused on the development and deployment of groundbreaking clot removal technologies that target venous thromboembolism (VTE), announced today FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval for its ENGULF US pivotal trial. This study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the Hēlo Thrombectomy System in treating pulmonary embolism (PE), marking a significant step forward in the development of innovative clot removal technologies for VTE. The approval of the IDE follows the successful completion of the company's 25-patient feasibility study.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of this innovative procedure with the completion of the ENGULF feasibility study. This significant achievement sets the stage for definitive results in the ENGULF pivotal trial. The Hēlo Thrombectomy System represents a significant leap forward in pulmonary embolism treatment, and I am enthusiastic about investigating its full potential in the upcoming phase of the study," said Jay Giri, MD, MPH,

Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories at the University of Pennsylvania, and the national principal investigator (PI) for the ENGULF feasibility study.

"We intend to build upon the robust foundation of clinical success we've seen thus far, solidifying the Hēlo Thrombectomy System's role as a transformative force in the treatment of pulmonary embolism," said Andrew Klein, MD, FSCAI, Interventional Cardiologist at the Piedmont Heart Institute at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and national PI for the ENGULF pivotal study.

Mike Rosenthal, CEO of E2, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The positive results from our feasibility study give us confidence as we enter the pivotal phase. The Hēlo System introduces a differentiated technology with the potential to advance PE treatment options. Embarking on our ENGULF pivotal trial is a significant step, further validating the system's safety and efficacy.

It advances our efforts toward introducing this innovative technology to the market, ultimately helping patients with PE."

About Hēlo Thrombectomy System

The Hēlo Thrombectomy System is a first-of-its-kind technology that removes clot with its patented dual-action approach that simultaneously combines the power of aspiration with advanced mechanical clot disruption. The dual-action mechanism occurs within a self-expanding funnel, as the high-speed agitator actively engages and removes clot under physician-controlled suction. This innovative approach efficiently and effectively extracts clot of mixed morphology. Hēlo operates with the agility of a small profile catheter yet boasts the capabilities of a large bore device in a single-pass operation, redefining thrombectomy.

About Endovascular Engineering, Inc.

Endovascular Engineering, Inc. ("E2"), is a mission-driven, venture-backed company focusing on the development and deployment of groundbreaking clot removal technologies that target venous thromboembolism (VTE).

The Hēlo Thrombectomy System for pulmonary embolism is for Investigational Use only and is not approved for commercial use. Hēlo Thrombectomy System is not available for sale.

