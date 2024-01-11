Natrol And Barry's Join Forces In 2024 To Help Americans Conquer Their Wellness Goals

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While almost half of all Americans make New Year's resolutions, nearly 25% of them give up by the second week in January. Why? Leading sleep, mood and stress supplement brand^ Natrol ® feels it's because they haven't gotten their sleep together, therefore they're lacking the energy to exercise, in addition to the self-control to follow through with healthy eating plans and the stamina to have a productive, present day. Recognizing this challenge, Natrol

has joined forces with leading global fitness brand Barry's , to empower individuals to prioritize their sleep and conquer their goals this year.

Photo credit: Michael Simon Terry Crews encourages fitness fans to get their sleep together in the New Year so they can conquer their goals while at a Natrol Melatonin event at Barry`s in Venice, CA.

"So many of us start the year with ambitious wellness and lifestyle goals we would like to achieve. With the stress of a new year ahead, Natrol recognizes that getting a good night's sleep, being present and maintaining physical and mental wellness can be challenging," said Hanan Wajih, Chief Commercial Officer for Natrol. "It's easy to overlook the role that sleep plays in setting you up for daily success. As a leading drug-free sleep aid supplement brand, we want to help people achieve the quality sleep they need to be present and engaged to accomplish their wellness goals this year and beyond."

As one of the official partners of Barry's January "Find Your Strength" challenge, Barry's locations across the country will be hosting Natrol-themed "Wake Up Hour" workout classes designed to equip attendees with the tools and knowledge they need for optimizing sleep so they can conquer their health resolutions. Barry's clients can take advantage of Natrol's Wake Up Hour classes

in the Red Room on Wednesday mornings starting January 27th. Natrol is also providing a free first class to encourage an active effort from those who are looking to kickstart their health and wellness habits this year.

"While being more active

is a popular resolution we hear from our clients at the start of the New Year, we also know that sleep is imperative to our overall health and wellbeing. We're proud to partner with an innovative brand in the sleep space that helps fuel our clients with the energy to get up and hit the Red Room the next day," said Vicky Land, SVP of Brand & Communications at Barry's.

Actor and television host Terry Crews is partnering with Natrol to help kick off and bring a motivating force to the campaign and awareness to the importance of quality sleep. Terry also joined the inaugural Wake Up Hour class at Barry's in Venice, Calif., as a guest of Natrol for a challenging workout followed by sleep advice and insights, providing attendees with the tools they need to establish their own optimal sleep routine.

"Sleep and physical activity are the dynamic duo that fuels our bodies and minds. They're not just choices; they're the essential keys to unlocking an active, energized life. Rest well, move often and watch yourself become the unstoppable force you were meant to be," said Crews. "I'm thrilled to partner with Natrol because they share my commitment to finding a natural way to achieve better sleep. Plus, they understand that true vitality comes from within, and their sleep supplements are a game-changer in promoting a restful night's sleep."

Natrol's wide range of sleep and stress supplement products are available as tablets, gummies and more at Target, Walmart, Amazon and local grocery and pharmacy stores nationwide. To learn more about Natrol and its products, please visit Natrol

and follow along with Natrol news on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .



To learn more about how Natrol is helping Americans sleep better and to find a nearby Barry's location to join a Natrol Wake Up Hour workout class, visit Barrys .

About Natrol LLC

Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high quality, innovative products that support the health of its consumers to help promote the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980, Natrol has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol is a Sleep Solution authority and is the #1 brand of Melatonin.^

The brand develops high quality supplements for five vital health areas – Sleep, Immunity, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, and Beauty. Natrol distributes domestically as well as internationally in over 40 countries. Visit Natrol

for more information.



About Barry's

Barry's is the original high-energy cardio and strength interval training workout. Having launched in 1998 in Los Angeles it went on to spur a global boutique fitness movement. Since then, it has grown from "The Best Workout in the World," to become not just a fitness leader, but a community and lifestyle with innovative in-studio and digital class modalities, Fuel Bars, retail offerings, and a competitive loyalty program. With 84 studios spanning 14 countries, plus Barry's X – the brand's inaugural digital fitness experience and "Best At-Home Cardio Class" winner in the 2022 Women's Health Fitness Awards – Barry's now brings its global Fit Fam community to its signature Red Room both virtually and physically. Following the success of the original workout, Barry's expanded its class offerings to include: LIFT (a 50-minute class focusing on strength training with monthly benchmarks for attainable goal setting); RIDE (a 50-minute class offering high-intensity interval training style indoor cycling paired with traditional Barry's floor work); and Barry's X, the first-of-its-kind digital fitness community, that features both Live and On-Demand classes, each with Express and Full Length versions. Now a worldwide phenomenon with a cult-like following, Barry's makes working hard and getting strong, fun. For more information, visit .

