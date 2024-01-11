Emerson Named 'Industrial Iot Company Of The Year'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Award recognizes Emerson's software and technology innovation helping global companies achieve optimal performance

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE:

EMR ) has been named the IoT Breakthrough "Industrial IoT Company of the Year" for the sixth year. The 2024 award recognizes Emerson's advances in sustainability-enabling technologies and software, efforts to accelerate the development and delivery of life-saving drugs, and the company's industry-leading Boundless AutomationTM vision of a next-generation, software-defined industrial automation architecture.



"Emerson's culture of innovation and extensive automation portfolio are addressing the most urgent challenges of our time: a shrinking experienced industrial workforce, the low-carbon energy transition and the ever-evolving search for new drug treatments," said Lal Karsanbhai, president and chief executive officer of Emerson. "We are honored to receive this award that recognizes the value Emerson delivers to help customers in so many critical industries achieve their maximum performance."

Emerson is using its decades of automation expertise to help some of the largest companies in the world meet their sustainability goals. The company's recent advances in this space include its OvationTM Green portfolio of renewable power solutions to decarbonize, reduce emissions and seamlessly add more renewable energy to power grids and Floor to CloudTM solutions that continuously monitor and visualize critical production data to improve energy efficiencies in factories.

The award also recognizes Emerson's leadership in developing digital technologies aimed at accelerating drug development. The company recently announced One-Click Technology TransferTM software that will convert today's

life sciences manufacturing recipe transfer process into a digitalized production platform, helping get new drug therapies to patients faster.

This year, Emerson announced the first of a series of new technology releases that build upon its Boundless Automation vision and serve as the foundation of its next-generation, software-centric automation platform. The new DeltaVTM Edge Environment moves data securely and seamlessly between the intelligent field, the edge and the cloud without losing operational context, enabling greater access to data and faster decision-making.

"Emerson is a consistent winner of our Industrial IoT Company of the Year award because of how effectively it leverages its decades of expertise in digitalization and automation to help industry leaders transform their operations to address the needs of the future," said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "We congratulate the Emerson team for taking home our 'Industrial IoT Company of the Year' award in the eighth annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program."

IoT Breakthrough, which recognizes excellence, creativity and success of Internet of Things (IoT) companies, technologies and products, received more than 4,300

nominations for the 2024 competition. The awards honor the world's best companies, leaders, technologies and products in a range of IoT categories - from industrial and enterprise, to consumer and connected home. Winners are selected by a panel of senior-level professionals experienced in the IoT space, including journalists, analysts and technology executives.

