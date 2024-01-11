Cisco Recognized For Iot Security And Smart Manufacturing Innovation In 2024 Iot Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Cisco has been recognized as winner of the“IoT Security Innovation of the Year” and“Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year” awards in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.



Cisco's“ Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year” designation recognizes the company's breakthrough innovation of an integrated architecture that converges networking and security, allowing industrial networking equipment to both connect and protect, thereby avoiding the need for additional hardware. An integrated solution not only is simpler to deploy and scale but also offers better protection and lower costs. Cisco industrial switches and routers embed Cisco Cyber Vision sensor in their edge-compute environment, eliminating a separate server. Cyber Vision, performs deep packet inspection on transiting traffic offering granular visibility into connected assets, their communication patterns, and security vulnerabilities. This visibility helps define segmentation policies that the switches dynamically enforce, reducing the need for firewalls or complex ACLs for access control.

Further, Cisco Cyber Vision monitors, detects, and flags any asset's abnormal behavior that could indicate presence of malware. Integration with Cisco XDR further simplifies security operations and empowers security teams to identify, prioritize, and respond to the most sophisticated threats. Read Cisco's award blog that explains this unified architecture. The“ IoT Security Innovation of the Year” award recognizes Cisco's Secure Equipment Access (SEA) solution that helps to deploy secure remote access to operational assets at scale for manufacturers. The breakthrough solutions embed the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) gateway function into Cisco industrial switches and routers, providing the ability to remotely access every asset. The network equipment can also enforce micro-segmentation policies to prevent lateral movement to other assets.

SEA's cloud portal centralizes gateway management and configuration of remote access policies. Other features include Multi Factor authentication, Single sign-on (SSO), device posture check, and session monitoring, termination and recording.

“We're honored to receive both the 'Smart Manufacturing Solution of the Year' as well as the 'IoT Security Innovation of the Year' award from IoT Breakthrough,” said Samuel Pasquier, VP Product Management. Protecting industrial operations from cyberthreats is critical and always top of mind. With our deep expertise in both industrial networking and cybersecurity Cisco has empowered the network to secure and protect operations for our customers.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“Cisco makes it simple to deploy advanced remote access capabilities at scale as well as enforce strong zero trust security policies in your operational environment. Comprehensive security measures need to offer full visibility of connected assets and traffic, as well as detect threats and abnormal behaviors,“ said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.“Cisco is helping industrial organizations gain this complete visibility in order for them to secure their industrial edge, and lower the risk of cyber threats. Congratulations to Cisco as they revolutionize the way we unify OT security with networking.”

