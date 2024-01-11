Urbana Smart Solutions Named “Overall Smart City Solution Provider Of The Year” In 2024 Iot Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Urbana Smart Solutions has been selected as winner of the“Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.



The breakthrough Urbana IoT Platform empowers cities with a suite of smart solutions that enhance urban living. From intelligent traffic management to efficient waste collection, Urbana's platform seamlessly integrates data from various sources to improve urban infrastructure, public safety, and environmental sustainability. The system uses LoRaWAN® as the standard for the network infrastructure.

Urbana leverages advanced data analytics and real-time insights to enable data-driven decision-making for urban planners, policymakers, and businesses. These data integration capabilities aid urban governance, resulting in more efficient resource allocation and better services for citizens. Urbana also helps foster community and civic engagement by providing citizens with access to data through user-friendly interfaces and mobile apps.

The platform also supports cities in their sustainability goals and helps to reduce environmental footprints through optimized energy management, reduced emissions, and innovative waste reduction initiatives. In addition, Urbana's modular architecture allows for easy scalability and adaptability to meet the unique needs of cities of all sizes.

“Our focus is on creating smarter, more sustainable, and livable cities. We designed our platform to embody the future of urban living. More than half of the world population lives in cities. IoT is key to enabling cities to shift towards technological evolution,” said Massimiliano Pesce, Managing Director of Urbana Smart Solutions.“Thank you to IoT Breakthrough for this accolade. Our multidisciplinary design approach supports digital transformation, while our impact bridges diverse cultural and geographical contexts to address urban challenges worldwide.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“Urbana's trailblazing IoT platform has redefined the way cities and urban communities leverage technology to address pressing challenges. Cities are looking for ways to become more sustainable, efficient, and responsive to their citizen needs,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.“The 'Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year' award recognizes Urbana Smart Solutions' as a beacon of urban innovation in the IoT landscape. Their transformative platform has consistently demonstrated the ability to reshape urban environments through technological advancement, sustainability, and enhanced quality of life.”

Urbana is one of the largest technology vendors for LoRaWAN Smart City solutions with thousands of smart city devices connected to its IoT Platform.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Urbana Smart Solutions

Urbana Smart Solutions is a leading high-tech company dedicated to bringing the transformative power of the Internet of Things (IoT) to businesses and individuals alike.

The company specializes in crafting IoT solutions that cater specifically to customer needs, ensuring a smarter and more connected world. Urbana offers access to a comprehensive IoT platform and a range of services to maximize the potential of IoT technology.

At Urbana, our vision is rooted in revolutionizing traditional methods by embracing and integrating cutting-edge IoT technologies. We aspire to lead organizations through a profound metamorphosis, catalyzing their evolution into modern, digitally empowered entities. This transformation involves leveraging IoT solutions to optimize operations, enhance productivity, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

We envision a world where businesses harness the power of IoT to reimagine their processes, generating new efficiencies and opening doors to innovative possibilities. Whether it's through automating tasks, optimizing resource utilization, or enabling predictive maintenance, Urbana Smart Solutions aims to empower organizations to thrive in an increasingly connected and data-driven environment.

Our vision of driving digital transformation revolves around empowering businesses to adapt, evolve, and excel in an ever-evolving digital landscape. It involves fostering a culture of innovation, agility, and continuous improvement, where IoT technologies serve as catalysts for growth and innovation across various industries and sectors.

Urbana Smart Solutions is dedicated to being at the forefront of this digital revolution, guiding businesses on their journey towards digital maturity, efficiency, and sustainable growth. Through our IoT platform and services, we aim to be instrumental in shaping a future where organizations not only survive but thrive in the dynamic digital era.

What makes Urbana stand out is its commitment to adaptability and scalability. The platform is designed to grow alongside businesses, allowing for seamless integration of new devices and applications as needs evolve. Whether you're aiming to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, or create unique customer experiences, Urbana Smart Solutions provides the necessary tools and expertise to make your goals a reality.

The team behind Urbana comprises seasoned professionals, including engineers, developers, and data scientists, who work closely with clients to understand their specific challenges and objectives, offering industrial-grade tailored solutions, expert guidance, and dedicated support to ensure the successful implementation of IoT technology.

For more information, visit urbanasmart .

