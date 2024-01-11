Revenera Named “Overall Enterprise Iot Platform Of The Year” In 8Th Annual Iot Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that Flexera and its division Revenera , producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters, has been selected as winner of the“Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year” award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. This is the seventh year that Revenera has been named a winner in the IoT Breakthrough Awards program.



The 2024 IoT Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Revenera's IoT Monetization Platform that helps companies securely monetize their IoT stack (edge-to-cloud) through flexible packaging and monetization models, embedded licensing technology, and both cloud monetization and web services to connect SaaS apps.

With Revenera's IoT Monetization Platform , usage management and tracking offers product insights, and oversees delivery and deployment of software and firmware updates. With easy implementation of business models through on-demand features, recurring revenue can be increased. Revenera's platform has helped some clients more than double software revenues, and helps customers monetize more than $40B in revenue.

Revenera's platform also provides centralized visibility of customers, software, and devices including provisioning automatically-deployed software and firmware updates. Other features include automated use rights management, and predictive and preventive maintenance based on analytics and product insight-even for offline and partially connected devices. It helps companies introduce new business models, like subscription or pay-per-use.

“Revenera's IoT Monetization Platform helps to streamline operations, meet market demands, and improve customer experiences. We're pleased to award them 'Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year!'“ said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.“Software is a primary driver of value in IoT-and Revenera empowers you to leverage software to monetize the full IoT stack-from the edge to the cloud. Their solutions help to realize earning potential, supporting start-ups to some of the biggest Industrial IoT players in the world.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“There's been a shift from one-time hardware sales to recurring software revenue. Customers expect more intelligent device innovation, along with greater flexibility across deployment and monetization models,” said Nicole Segerer, SVP and General Manager at Revenera.“Revenera designed our IoT Monetization Platform to help device companies moving to a software-based model grow recurring revenue, activate features on demand, enable product insights, and minimize onsite service. Thank you to IoT Breakthrough for this recognition. We'll continue to enhance solutions to derive value from the growing number of intelligent devices.”

Additionally, Revenera's entitlement-driven Software Container Delivery enables an automated provisioning and monetization process with a single source of truth for reporting, for producers that deliver Docker container images and Helm charts to end customers. It speeds containerized deployments of cloud and on-premises software, serves as a fully-integrated back-office system, and accelerates revenue recognition through entitlement-driven functionality and a customer activity audit trail.

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough .

Revenera helps product executives build better products, accelerate time to value and monetize what matters. Revenera's leading solutions help software and technology companies drive top line revenue with modern software monetization, understand usage and compliance with software usage analytics, empower the use of open source with software composition analysis and deliver an excellent user experience-for embedded, on-premises, cloud and SaaS products. To learn more, visit .

