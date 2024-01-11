Riot Secure Named “Emerging Company Of The Year For The Enterprise Market” In 2024 Iot Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Awards Program Recognize Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced that RIoT Secure , a leading provider of IoT security solutions, has been selected as winner of the“Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market” award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program.



RIoT Secure's unique approach of separating the concern of security from the functionality of IoT devices, ensures data integrity and device safety are never compromised - regardless of the device's computational and memory resources. Their suite of technologies include microTLS, FUSION, and OASIS which, together, create a secure ecosystem for IoT applications.

microTLS enables secure device-to-cloud communication, FUSION provides a secure sandbox environment for hardware and data storage, and OASIS offers comprehensive lifecycle management for IoT devices and interoperability to customer environments. RIoT Secure's platform provides end-to-end support for developers throughout the entire IoT development journey. Importantly, the platform is designed to ensure that IoT devices are always be up-to-date and can safely leverage AI.

“As evidence of our commitment to innovation and proprietary technology, we keep looking ahead. For instance, being aware that the AI-driven future of IoT necessitates an urgent need for secure, manageable lifecycle solutions,” said Aaron Ardiri, CEO of RIoT Secure.“We're grateful to be IoT Breakthroughs' 'Emerging Company of the Year for the Enterprise Market.' While many companies may rest on such laurels, RIoT Secure is committed to continuous innovation, ready to cater to the security challenges of tomorrow.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the 'breakthrough' innovators, leaders and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world.

“RIoT Secures' trailblazing tech stack is having a transformative impact on IoT security by setting new standards. IoT devices are everywhere, so the importance of security cannot be overemphasized. The advent of AI has only further complicated the security landscape,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.“RIoT Secure is addressing this complexity head-on with robust, comprehensive security solutions tailored for an increasingly connected world. Their groundbreaking security architecture not only meets today's needs, but is agile enough to adapt to future market demands.”

With RIoT Secure, developers can transition from developmental stages to commercial deployment without the need to re-engineer security solutions or adapt to new hardware and software requirements. The solution can even be retrofitted for seamless integration into existing deployments, bridging the gap between legacy and new environments.

The company has also developed two next-generation technologies-BRAWL and SHIELD-which represent advanced security solutions, including secure virtual machines and protection against hardware-based attacks.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products.

About RIoT Secure AB

RIoT Secure AB is a technology enabler within the IoT (Internet of Things) industry - created with a vision to ensure security technology exists in the foundations of software development for IoT solutions. The goal is to ensure security is available to all micro-controllers, regardless of the resources available, ensuring information is secure within the IoT ecosystem.

