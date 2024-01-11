Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Cops To Accounting Errors And Internal Control Weaknesses – Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages INSE Investors Who Suffered Substantial Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys



SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now .



Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) Investigation:

“We're investigating the facts and circumstances that led Inspired Entertainment to improperly account for its software development costs,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

On Nov. 8, 2023, Inspired announced that it did not comply with GAAP regarding capitalization of software development costs including“the timing of capitalization with respect to software development projects and the nature of costs eligible for capitalization.”

The company said that, due to the above issue, investors should no longer rely on its previously issued annual financial statements for the years ended Dec. 31, 2021 and 2022, associated auditor reports, the interim quarterly reports for those years, and its quarterly reports filed on May 10 and Aug. 11, 2023.

The Company's management also concluded that as a result of the financial statement errors, one or more material weaknesses exist in the Company's internal control over financial reporting.

In response, the price of Inspired shares fell sharply in after-hours trading on Nov. 8, 2023.

