(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market by Product (Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD), Tongue-Retaining Devices (TRD)), Purchase Type (Physician-prescribed), Gender (Male, Female), Age Group, Distribution Channel (Online, Retail) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global sleep apnea oral appliance market is projected to reach USD 0.9 Billion by 2028 from USD 0.4 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising number of sleep clinics and increasing lifestyle-related disorders. However, alternative therapies and medication may restrain the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliance market.
Higher adoption of mandibular advancement devices accounts for the highest market share in the sleep apnea oral appliances market.
Based on the product segment, the sleep apnea oral appliance market is categorized into mandibular advancement devices, tongue retaining devices, and daytime-nighttime appliances. Mandibular advancement devices are said to dominate the sleep apnea oral appliances market due to positive clinical outcomes and recommendations from doctors for patients not complying with CPAP therapy.
Physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliance segment accounted for the highest CAGR.
Based on purchase type, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into - physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances. The physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment dominated the sleep apnea oral appliances market with the largest share in 2022. Factors supporting the growth of this segment include the rising recommendation of oral appliances by physicians for treating mild to moderate sleep apnea.
The Asia Pacific segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sleep apnea oral appliance systems market, by region, during the forecast period.
The global sleep apnea oral appliances market has been segmented into four major regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The sleep apnea oral appliances market in several Asia Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to lifestyle disorders such as obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and changes in dietary habits leading to a higher incidence of sleep apnea in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients Growing Awareness of Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea Growing Usage of Oral Appliances
Restraints
High Prices of Customized Oral Appliances Alternative Therapies and Medications Risks Associated with Oral Appliance Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Opportunities
Growing Demand for Home Sleep Apnea Tests Increasing Focus on Telemedicine, Mhealth, and Ai Poor Compliance Associated with CPAP
Challenges
Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 201
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $0.4 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $0.9 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 15.2%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Product, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million) Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Purchase Type, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million) Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Gender, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million) Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Age Group, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million) Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Distribution Channel, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million) Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by End-user, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million) Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Region, 2023 Vs. 2028 (USD Million)
Premium Insights
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market Overview - Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients to Drive Market for Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Region (2023-2028) - Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period North America: Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market, by Product and Country (2021) - US Accounted for Largest Share of North American Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market in 2022 Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - Countries in Asia-Pacific to Grow at Higher Rates During Forecast Period
Companies Mentioned
Airway Management Alive Med Apnea Sciences Apnomed Dream Systems Dental Sleep Laboratory Dynaflex Erkodent Erich Kopp Glidewell Mpowrx Health & Wellness Myerson LLC Open Airway Dental Solutions Ltd. Oravanosa Oscimed Sa Panthera Dental Prosomnus Sleep Technologies Resmed Sicat Somnomed The Aurum Group The Pure Sleep Company The Snore Reliever Tomed GmbH Vivos Therapeutics Whole You Zyppah
