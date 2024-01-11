The global sleep apnea oral appliance market is projected to reach USD 0.9 Billion by 2028 from USD 0.4 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising number of sleep clinics and increasing lifestyle-related disorders. However, alternative therapies and medication may restrain the growth of the sleep apnea oral appliance market.

Higher adoption of mandibular advancement devices accounts for the highest market share in the sleep apnea oral appliances market.

Based on the product segment, the sleep apnea oral appliance market is categorized into mandibular advancement devices, tongue retaining devices, and daytime-nighttime appliances. Mandibular advancement devices are said to dominate the sleep apnea oral appliances market due to positive clinical outcomes and recommendations from doctors for patients not complying with CPAP therapy.

Physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliance segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

Based on purchase type, the sleep apnea oral appliances market is segmented into - physician-prescribed/ customized oral appliances and online OTC oral appliances. The physician-prescribed/customized oral appliances segment dominated the sleep apnea oral appliances market with the largest share in 2022. Factors supporting the growth of this segment include the rising recommendation of oral appliances by physicians for treating mild to moderate sleep apnea.

The Asia Pacific segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sleep apnea oral appliance systems market, by region, during the forecast period.

The global sleep apnea oral appliances market has been segmented into four major regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The sleep apnea oral appliances market in several Asia Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to lifestyle disorders such as obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and changes in dietary habits leading to a higher incidence of sleep apnea in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

Growing Awareness of Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea Growing Usage of Oral Appliances

Restraints



High Prices of Customized Oral Appliances

Alternative Therapies and Medications Risks Associated with Oral Appliance Therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Opportunities



Growing Demand for Home Sleep Apnea Tests

Increasing Focus on Telemedicine, Mhealth, and Ai Poor Compliance Associated with CPAP

Challenges

Complex Referral Pathways and Long Waiting Periods

