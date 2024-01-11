(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The medical disinfectant wipes market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $6.21 in 2023 to $6.73 in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as a heightened focus on infection control, addressing hospital-acquired infections, ensuring regulatory compliance, prioritizing the safety of healthcare workers, and enhancing global health preparedness.

The medical disinfectant wipes market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.5 in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the increased adoption of telehealth services, the development of customized formulations, the establishment of resilient and diversified supply chains, and a heightened focus on addressing emerging pathogens.

Major trends expected in this period encompass the promotion of sustainability and eco-friendly products, technological advancements in disinfectant wipes, the implementation of eco-friendly disposal practices, the incorporation of antiviral and antimicrobial properties in wipes, and the integration of smart packaging solutions.

The anticipated increase in personal hygiene expenditure is set to drive the growth of the medical disinfectant wipes market. Personal hygiene involves maintaining body and clothing cleanliness to preserve overall health and well-being. Medical disinfectant wipes play a crucial role in preventing cross-contamination or the use of unclean materials, providing rapid cleaning and ensuring surfaces are effectively sanitized. The surge in spending on personal hygiene enhances the medical disinfectant wipes market's ability to cater to customer needs.

The expected rise in hospital-acquired infections is another factor propelling the growth of the medical disinfectant wipes market. Hospital-acquired infections occur when patients acquire infections during medical treatment or care within healthcare facilities. Increased demand for preventive products, regulatory requirements, patient safety concerns, and a heightened awareness of hygiene contribute to the market's expansion. The surge in hospital-acquired infections during health crises and the cost-effectiveness of preventive measures further emphasize the importance of medical disinfectant wipes. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in November 2022, the United States experienced a 14% increase in hospital-onset MRSA bacteremia from 2020 to 2021. Therefore, the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is a key driver behind the growth of the medical disinfectant wipes market.

A notable trend in the medical disinfectant wipes market is the introduction of new product innovations. Major companies in this sector are concentrating on developing advanced products to fortify their market positions.

