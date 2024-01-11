Myor Diagnostics Ltd. Introduces Innovative Complementary Wellness Services For Pediatric Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We firmly believe that our services can be a valuable addition to your practice, offering an additional layer of support and care for your patients.” - Dr. Ariel Katz, CEO at MyOr Diagnostics Ltd.

TEL AVIV -YAFO, ISRAEL, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MyOr Diagnostics Ltd., a pioneering Israeli technology company specializing in developing cutting-edge artificial intelligence healthcare products, is proud to announce its latest initiative in the field of pediatric healthcare. MyOr is dedicated to supporting the crucial first 1000 days of an infant's life, and we are excited to introduce our comprehensive wellness services designed to enhance the well-being of children and their families.

Recognizing the essential roles played by gynecologists and pediatricians in the early development and healthcare of infants, MyOr is pleased to offer a unique complementary service centered on infant nutrition and its profound impact on overall health. Our platform features a range of supporting modules, each tailored to address the specific needs of every child.

In our flagship module, we harness the power of advanced AI-driven technologies to assess risk factors for food allergies and eczema long before any symptoms appear in the infant. By analyzing data collected through a simple parent-facing questionnaire, our algorithms generate personalized risk assessments for infants. This early prediction capability empowers parents and healthcare providers to take proactive measures, through our comprehensive suite of wellness services delivered by our highly qualified dietitians. These experts offer evidence-based guidance, including dietary recommendations and tailored lifestyle modifications, to support the overall wellbeing of infants and their families. Our approach aligns seamlessly with current professional guidelines and is customized to meet the specific needs of each child.

As we introduce our expanded services, MyOr becomes a complementary asset for patients and providers alike, offering a broad range of infant care services focusing beyond prediction on wellness, development, and more. We are committed to collaborating with healthcare professionals to elevate pediatric healthcare outcomes through accessible and innovative health initiatives.

"We invite all pediatric healthcare professionals to reach out and discuss how we can enhance the health outcomes of the families you serve." says Dr. Ariel Katz, CEO at MyOr Diagnostics Ltd.

About MyOr Diagnostics: MyOr Diagnostics is an innovative Israeli technology company specializing in artificial intelligence-driven well-being services for infants. MyOr stands as a global pioneer in predictive health and digital healthcare solutions, with a steadfast commitment to enhancing lives through groundbreaking and easily accessible health initiatives. Prioritizing education and empowerment, MyOr is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence, nutrition science, and healthcare, expanding its food allergy and eczema risk mitigation to offer complementary wellness services designed to enhance the health and quality of life for infants and children. MyOr is committed to collaborating with healthcare professionals to improve pediatric healthcare outcomes.

