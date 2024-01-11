IPXO Unveils The Option To Lease IP Addresses For AWS's BYOIP Feature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Bring Your Own IP" (BYOIP) refers to a practice where an organization can use its own IP addresses - either owned or leased - within a cloud infrastructure.

IPXO offers the option to lease IP addresses for AWS's BYOIP feature, empowering businesses to reduce cloud infrastructure costs introduced on February 1, 2024.

- Vincentas Grinius, CEO of IPXOLONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cloud infrastructure costs are on the brink of escalation, with less than a month remaining until the advent of revised Internet Protocol (IP) address charges within the cloud giant Amazon Web Services (AWS). In anticipation of these impending financial shifts for large enterprises, IPXO steps forward, presenting an innovative solution to strategically manage and mitigate expenditures within the ever-evolving landscape of AWS.IPXO empowers businesses to realize greater cost-efficiency by leveraging AWS's own Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP) feature. This functionality enables users to integrate leased IP addresses across AWS's environment with all tools provided by Amazon, thereby avoiding the costs that will be applicable from February 1, 2024 .For SaaS and hosting giants navigating AWS's complex ecosystem, harnessing BYOIP emerges as a game-changer. Rather than absorbing rising IPv4 expenses under AWS's new valuation model, organizations can mitigate the impact by leasing IPv4 addresses from open-market providers like IPXO.COST-EFFICIENCY WITH BYOIP“AWS has asserted cloud dominance,” says IPXO CEO Vincentas Grinius.“With IPXO Marketplace, we're giving enterprises a mechanism to navigate AWS's shifting IP costs and strategy with financial prudence.”IPXO currently enables leasing IPv4 addresses for as little as $0.50 monthly , significantly lower than AWS's rates. By integrating leased subnets with AWS environments through BYOIP, clients realize substantial and recurring cost reductions.For example, leasing a sizeable /19 subnet (8,192 IPs) from IPXO costs approximately $4,000 annually – nine times cheaper than AWS now charges. Over 5-7 years of infrastructure lifecycles, dramatic savings accumulate.Grinius notes,“IPXO Marketplace grants companies relief from swelling IP expenses within AWS. We provide open-market IP addresses to inject savings back into cloud budgets.”STRATEGIC INTEGRATION ACROSS AWS's ECOSYSTEMBYOIP is a versatile solution that is compatible with both AWS and various other cloud providers. This flexibility allows IPXO to lease IP addresses not only for AWS but also for other cloud services. Additionally, leveraging its extensive experience, the platform can aid in setting up the BYOIP feature, utilizing leased resources from IPXO for seamless integration.“Our mission is to innovate models that share resources responsibly across today's cloud landscape,” says Grinius.“We tailor our capabilities to harmonize with AWS, helping businesses control expenses.”For companies searching for solutions amidst constantly moving goalposts on AWS IP pricing and valuation, IPXO provides clear savings and certainty. And with swelling IPv4 scarcity only expected to intensify address expenses industry-wide, these concerns will likely permeate across other major cloud providers too. BYOIP integration delivers a port in the storm.“The sweeping native integration across AWS, powered by BYOIP, enables enterprises to find stability amidst shifting IP cost models,” Grinius concludes.“We're proud to supply this opportunity to inject savings back into cloud budgets.”THE MARKETPLACE COMMITMENTS FEATURE FOR BYOIPAlthough BYOIP doesn't introduce new technical concepts, its economic impact is potentially more significant. With the rapid increase in cloud costs, this integration delivers tangible savings by harmonizing affordable IP leasing.And the magnitude of these savings should not be underestimated. Spread long-term leases across average 5-7 year infrastructure lifecycles, unlock recurring revenue streams, and the economic advantage is substantial.“For enterprises worldwide reliant on cloud IPs, constant rate hikes pose an unreasonable burden compared to readily available IPv4 leasing options,” says Grinius.The Commitments feature of IPXO Marketplace serves as a tool for clients implementing BYOIP to further mitigate unpredictability in cloud expenditures. With providers showing a willingness to increase prices unexpectedly, the ability to lock in fixed-rate leases delivers certainty as the commitments enable stable, long-term IP leasing lasting up to a decade.A UNIFIED VISION FOR THE FUTURE OF CLOUDUltimately, the IPXO Marketplace's Commitments feature goes beyond financial considerations. It reflects shared visions of universal network accessibility, innovation, and corporate responsibility.“Our mission is to build bridges that provide enterprises worldwide with the means to thrive in the evolving cloud landscape,” says Grinius.“We will continue pioneering solutions that address the budgetary and operational realities businesses face.”With offerings like affordable IP address leasing with the commitments for AWS BYOIP, IPXO strives to empower organizations across industries and of all sizes. This trailblazing spirit comes to life through seamless IP integrations that drive value across today's leading cloud ecosystems.ABOUT IPXOEstablished in August 2021, IPXO is the world's largest fully automated IP address lease and monetization platform. IPXO has successfully distributed IP resources to approximately 900 ASNs and a thousand B2B clients, managing an expanding pool that now exceeds 3.3 million IPs.Since September 2023, the company has been developing its Next-Generation IP Address Management tool. This tool will empower businesses to discover, analyze, and efficiently manage their own IP resources. With a strong presence within the RIR community and the goal of creating a transparent and sustainable IP ecosystem, IPXO is emerging as the business-critical infrastructure platform for enterprises worldwide.

