Trade Association Hires Zeno To Promote More Sustainable Boating

The NMMA, a trade association representing boat and marine engine manufactures, hired Zeno in September to drive awareness of its Pathways Report, a research-based study showing a multi-faceted approach to decarbonizing recreational boating, said Zeno US president Grant Deady.



Zeno's work includes the full scope of creating and executing the NMMA's Propelling Our Future campaign

- global campaign development, website design and development, research, media relations, event support, issues management, content creation and public affairs support.



The remit, which Zeno won in a competitive review, is new for the NMMA. Teams in the US, UK and Malaysia are working on the account, which is being led by Sabrina Crider.



“To be clear, the boating industry isn't at the start on its journey to sustainability - significant strides have been made to date, particularly over the past decade,” Deady said.



“NMMA has a history with employees and customers who care deeply about the time they spend on the water and the products that help them make those memories, and it is their job to continue to communicate about the direction the industry is heading when it comes to continued product innovation - and the myriad ways they can expect to enjoy the world's waters as technologies and interests change," he said.

