Ambiq Named Iot Semiconductor Company Of The Year 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq ®, a recognized technology leader in ultra-low power semiconductors for IoT endpoints, today announced that it has been awarded as the 2024 "IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year" by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.



Ambiq makes the lowest power energy-efficient semiconductors to help manufacturers expand their IoT products with 10x more compute power for more advanced features and sophisticated AI capabilities. Ambiq's products are already capable of using AI to build rich user experiences based on speech, gestures, and health data. In the near future, we'll be able to have entire, natural-language conversations with our personal wearable devices, relying on them to sense and enhance the data that surrounds us and make recommendations based on our personal data, all from the privacy of our wrist and without transmitting data to any cloud.

"Ambiq is driving the revolution of democratizing AI by enabling everyday products to be smarter and more intuitively integrated into enhancing our daily lives," said Fumihide Esaka, CEO at Ambiq. "Thank you to IoT Breakthrough for recognizing our mission and technology, which will continue to evolve at breakneck speed to achieve the ultimate goal of enabling intelligent devices everywhere."

"Ambiq has revolutionized on-chip power utilization by bringing the benefits of power efficiency and AI to IoT devices. Due to the growth of portable electronics, there has been a push to decrease the power they use and the way in which they use it, "said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough . "We are happy to recognize Ambiq as 'IoT Semiconductor Company of the Year.' By delivering the world's most energy-efficient solutions, their proven technology and product performance - particularly SPOT - has changed the game when it comes to the possibilities of endpoint AI."

The Company's patented subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT®) platform enables a massive increase in compute power at unprecedented energy levels in the breadth of techniques used in the chip design infrastructure. SPOT empowers products to behave like any other semiconductor device with industry-standard CMOS manufacturing flows and helps enable AI at the endpoints by reducing the total system power consumption to be within 1 mW.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough .

About Ambiq

Ambiq's mission is to develop the lowest-power semiconductor solutions to enable intelligent devices everywhere by developing the lowest-power semiconductor solutions to drive a more energy-efficient, sustainable, and data-driven world. Ambiq has helped leading manufacturers worldwide develop products that last weeks on a single charge (rather than days), while delivering a maximum feature set in compact industrial designs. Ambiq's goal is to take Artificial Intelligence (AI) where it has never gone before in mobile and portable devices, using Ambiq's advanced ultra-low power system on chip (SoC) solutions. Ambiq has shipped more than 230 million units as of October 2023. For more information, visit .

Contact

Charlene Wan

VP of Branding, Marketing, and Investor Relations

...

+1.512.879.2850

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at