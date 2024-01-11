Award-Winning Journalist Raises Public Awareness Of Fentanyl Poisoning, Sharing Late Son's Story

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bruce Guthrie to host educational speaking engagements across the country

- Bruce GuthrieATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning journalist, activist and educator Bruce Guthrie is honored to embark on his speaking career sharing the ongoing dangers of opioid addiction and spreading awareness of fentanyl-tainted drugs nationwide. Guthrie was inspired to open up about the sudden death of his son caused by fentanyl poisoning in March of 2021.“After the loss of my son, I experienced a phase in my life that I never expected to go through,” said Guthrie.“I was in a dark place of never being able to move forward. After a couple years of regaining my strength, I have decided to speak on this tragedy and travel the country to teach audiences about the dangers of drug use.”Guthrie served as managing editor for the Newspapers of West Georgia where he oversaw editorial content for three newspapers. Guthrie recently became an activist and advocate for drug education. He now travels to educate communities, parents, teachers and students about the ongoing dangers of fentanyl, one of the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. In fact, more than 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids.Overall, drug overdose deaths have increased with more than 106,000 drug overdose deaths reported in 2021. Deaths involving synthetic opioids continued to rise with more than 70,000 reported in 2021. Over the past decade, illegally distributed fentanyl has been increasingly found in the drug supply. Fentanyl is extremely potent, and using a drug that has been contaminated with or replaced by fentanyl can greatly increase one's risk of overdose.If you would like to schedule Guthrie for a speaking engagement or set up a time to interview him, please contact .... Guthrie is available to speak at schools, conferences and other events throughout the United States.ABOUTBruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist and fentanyl activist and professional speaker from West Georgia. He served as managing editor for the Newspapers of West Georgia where he oversaw editorial content for three newspapers including a daily, Times-Georgian, and two weeklies, Villa Rican and Gateway-Beacon, as well as the local semi-monthly lifestyle magazine, West Georgia Living. Guthrie is available for speaking engagements throughout the United States.

Benjamin David

Rhythm Communications

+1 513-900-7128

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram