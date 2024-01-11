Divoti Celebrates SIGIS Certification, Simplifying HSA And FSA Transactions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New move allows millions to conveniently use HSA and FSA cards for medical alert accessories.

- Ronald HeCALIFORNIA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Divoti, a leading provider of medical alert bracelets and necklaces, proudly announces its upcoming SIGIS certification, a significant milestone that will enable customers to conveniently pay for most items using Health Savings Accounts (HSA) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA). This certification marks a pivotal step in making essential medical alert accessories more accessible to nearly 72 million people covered by an HSA.The Special Interest Group for IIAS Standards (SIGIS) is a standard that allows for a streamlined and compliant process for using HSA and FSA cards for eligible health-related purchases. With the expected receipt of SIGIS certification, Divoti is set to revolutionize how customers invest in their health and safety."Receiving SIGIS certification is not just a mark of compliance; it's a commitment to our customers' convenience and peace of mind," said Ronald He at Divoti. "Our patrons can soon enjoy an easier, more efficient way to purchase their medical alert bracelet or other medical ID jewelry, essential tools for conveying critical medical information during emergencies."Recent findings from the 2022 Devenir & HSA Council Demographic Survey reveal the extensive reach of HSAs, with an estimated 35.5 million accounts covering almost 72 million individuals as of December 31st, 2022. This number reflects an increase from 67 million in 2021, demonstrating a growing reliance on these accounts for managing health-related expenses. With Divoti's SIGIS certification, purchasing a medical alert necklace or bracelet will be easier and more accessible for these individuals.Divoti's range of medical alert bracelets and necklaces are not only functional but also stylish, ensuring that users don't have to compromise on aesthetics while safeguarding their health information. The products are meticulously crafted to withstand everyday wear while providing critical medical details to first responders and medical professionals in emergencies."We understand the importance of timely and accurate medical information, and with this certification, we're ensuring that more people have easy access to our life-saving products," added Ronald He. "We're excited to bring this added convenience to our customers, furthering our mission to provide peace of mind through quality medical identification jewelry."As Divoti celebrates its SIGIS certification, it continues to dedicate its efforts to providing products that blend safety, style, and convenience. This certification will not only enhance the shopping experience for existing customers but also make these essential products accessible to a broader audience, ultimately fostering a safer and more informed community.About DivotiDivoti stands at the forefront of medical alert jewelry, offering an extensive range of bracelets and necklaces that combine safety, elegance, and functionality. Committed to excellence and customer satisfaction, Divoti is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for individuals seeking reliable medical identification options.

