Jonathan Kithcart's“Paul A Wise Master Builder Without The Tithe”, Grace Giving Holy Scriptures By Paul To The Gentiles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Code of Silence

Author of The Code of Silence

Jonathan Kithcart, Author

“The Code of Silence” reveals the heresy of those that teach tithing to the new testament believers, the body of Christ.

- Jonathan Kithcart

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "The Code of Silence" by Jonathan Kithcart, owner of ALPHA & OMEGA publication, is not just a Christian book; it's a potent exploration of the law of liberty. Kithcart's narrative prowess and authentic insights invite readers to embark on a transformative journey, reminding us of the Truth of our Christian doctrine and offering a unique perspective on true liberty against the falsehood teachings.

“The Code of Silence” is written to make the readers aware of the laws of freedom and the doctrines of Christ. This digest reveals the answer to the question:“What did the Lord mean when He said to the priests 'Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse?'” More so, this book is carefully considering the information from the Holy Bible.

This book will also give understanding to the modern term "CATCH 22' concerning this code of silence embraced by those that teach this heresy of tithing to the body of Christ. Matt.21:23-27; Mk.11:27-33, and Luke 20:1-8 in which the chief priest, the elders and the scribes were wise NOT to answer Jesus, when asked " was the baptism of John from heaven or of from men.

For the term catch 22 means this: a situation presenting two equally undesirable alternatives. The tithe teachers CANNOT show where Paul taught tithing to the church or who instructed them to, hence their dilemma and the birth of THE CODE OF SILENCE.

"Paul a Wise MasterBuilder without the tithe” is the inspiration of the Holy Scriptures that minister, Jonathan Kithcart. Kithcart has also published two other books. Apart from writing, Kithcart is also a fan of sports such as tennis, basketball, and football.

Kithcart writes,“In 1983 the Spirit of the Lord made me aware that tithing was not for the New Testament church. Kithcart did not pursue the matter until 1998, when the Lord Jesus Christ, the Head of the church, made him aware that it was time to get ready for His business. Minister Kithcart's initial thought was to contact ten national and worldknown ministries and get their answer to this one question: Did the apostle Paul teach tithing to the church?”

Published by ALPHA & OMEGA Publication Jonathan Kithcart's“The Code of Silence” is a contemporary account that will surely move and open the eyes of the readers.

There are a lot of things to know more about the law of Truth, concerning our giving in support of the gospel in this potent book, Unveiling“The Code of Silence” a captivating exploration of those that lie and wait to deceive. Ephesians 4:14.

Dive into the profound revelations of "The Code of Silence" by Jonathan Kithcart, available on Barnes & Noble and Amazon .

Jonathan Kithcart

ALPHA AND OMEGA PUBLICATION

+1 410-929-7716

...