Citigroup Settles ahead of Q4 Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C) warned investors late Wednesday that charges tied to the decline of the Argentine peso as well as the bank's reorganization came in far higher than disclosed by the company's CFO just weeks ago.

The bank said its fourth-quarter results, scheduled to be released Friday morning, were impacted by $880 million in currency conversion losses from the peso and $780 million in restructuring charges tied to CEO Jane Fraser's corporate simplification project.

Those charges are significantly higher than the“couple hundred million dollars” apiece that CFO Mark Mason told investors to expect at a Dec. 6 conference hosted by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

“They gave guidance just a month ago, and now its several hundred million dollars higher for two categories,” veteran banking analyst Mike Mayo of Wells Fargo said in a phone interview.“If your problem is credibility with investors, then you shouldn't be doing this type of thing.”

Fraser faces a key moment this week as Citigroup reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings in the middle of restructuring efforts aimed at making the bank into a leaner, more profitable company. Throughout the past two decades, Citigroup has been dogged by high expenses and eroding credibility after Fraser's predecessors underdelivered on targets. That's left Citigroup the lowest-valued among the six biggest U.S. banks.

