LPL Shares Leaps On Welcoming Goldman Group


1/11/2024 10:11:34 AM

    LPL Shares Leaps on Welcoming Goldman Group

    San Diego-based LPL Financial LLC (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares grew Thursday, after it announced that financial advisor Marvin Goldman has joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $120 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets, and joins LPL from Cadaret, Grant & Co.

    Based in Roseland, N.J., Goldman started his career in the 1960s, initially growing his business by servicing orphaned accounts before building a large referral network. Always the entrepreneur and independent at heart, he founded Goldman Group in the early 1970s and expanded his reach to clients throughout the country.

    “I've made personal connections and built my business by providing investment advice and wealth management to clients across the board, working closely with many second and third generations within the same family,” said Goldman.

    Looking for more innovative resources, as well as the ability to create a more robust business continuity plan, Goldman turned to LPL Financial for the next chapter of his business.

    LPLA shares grabbed 82 cents to $234.99.





