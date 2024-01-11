(MENAFN- Baystreet) LPL Shares Leaps on Welcoming Goldman Group

nVent Slides on Gold Sustainability Rating

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) began Thursday down in its stock price, as the global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced that it was awarded a gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis-a third-party assessor of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. This is nVent's first gold rating and a key milestone in its ESG journey.

nVent focuses its ESG efforts on People, Products, Planet and Governance and continuously innovates and enhances its ESG initiatives with support from global teams across the company. These efforts helped nVent improve from a silver rating in 2021 and 2022 to a gold EcoVadis rating in its 2023 assessment. Overall, nVent placed in the top three percent of companies assessed in its industry and the 93rd percentile of all companies assessed by EcoVadis.

“Our gold rating from EcoVadis is a reflection of the continuous progress we have made on our ESG goals,” said nVent CEO Beth Wozniak.“ESG is a core part of our business strategy, and this recognition reflects the acceleration of our efforts as we continue to make nVent a great place to work, develop innovative products for our customers and drive environmental stewardship. We are building a more sustainable and electrified world.”

NVT shares fell 25 cents to $56.26.









