Angara Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Award For Groundbreaking 'Create With Angara' Feature

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / Angara, the leading online jeweler, proudly announces its recent triumph in the 2024 BIG Innovation Awards in the Retail category, presented by the esteemed Business Intelligence Group. Angara's success is attributed to its groundbreaking initiative, "Create With Angara" (CWA), which empowers customers to design their dream engagement ring, revolutionizing the traditional fine jewelry shopping experience.

Ankur Daga, Founder and CEO of Angara, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are honored to be acknowledged by the Business Intelligence Group for our commitment to innovation and customer empowerment. Angara's CWA feature is a celebration of individuality. It aims to make that all-important proposal moment a truly special one by allowing every customer to design a bespoke ring that tells their unique story."

CWA marks a significant departure from the industry's one-size-fits-all approach. This innovative feature empowers customers to design their own jewelry from trillions of combinations. This personalized approach has resonated deeply with customers, contributing significantly to Angara's success.

In addition to the CWA feature, Angara introduced lab-grown gemstones, catering to customers seeking larger stones at a more accessible price point. These innovations, combined with cutting-edge AI-powered initiatives, have fueled Angara's growth rate, exceeding 10 times the industry average.

"Innovation is driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Angara as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

In a global competition that saw entries from organizations across diverse industries, Angara stood out for its revolutionary contributions to the world of fine jewelry. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Angara

Angara is an online DTC fine jewelry retail brand, offering handcrafted jewelry dressed in natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls, with every piece made-to-order. Founded in 2005 by husband-wife duo, Ankur and Aditi Daga, Angara has grown to become the leading source for fine gemstone jewelry. A vertically integrated company, with deep, familial roots in the gemstone business, spanning hundreds of years of experience, Angara handles each step of the process in-house, including stone-cutting, designing, manufacturing, quality control and fulfillment. Angara is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with additional offices globally in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia and Canada. The brand also currently holds licensing deals with Harvard University and Natori.

