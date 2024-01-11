PRISM Vision Group Announces 25Th Practice Affiliation

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Delaware Valley Retina Associates joins the PRISM Vision Group platform

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / PRISM Vision Group® (PVG), the largest vertically integrated eye care services organization operating exclusively on the East Coast, celebrates the addition of Delaware Valley Retina Associates (DVRA) to its growing platform. DVRA was founded in 1985 and has built a reputation for providing exceptional patient care in diagnosing and treating a comprehensive range of retinal disorders with five locations that serve New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to welcome the entire DVRA team to PRISM," stated Steven Madreperla, M.D., PhD., President and CEO of PRISM Vision Group; he continued "their commitment to high-quality clinical care combined with their focus on the patient experience made DVRA a natural partner for PRISM as we progress in our journey to be America's premier independent eye care organization today, and 100 years from now."

About PRISM Vision Group®

PRISM Vision Group® is the largest vertically integrated independent ophthalmology administrative services organization (ASO) operating exclusively on the East Coast. PRISM provides eye care in 91 locations, with 177 providers, 6 Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and over 1300 employees throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. PRISM Vision Group is a physician-led organization with a mission to support practices in providing patients with world-class, comprehensive eye care in an unrivaled practice environment for its network of affiliated physicians and employees.

