International Citizens Insurance Promotions To Support Continued Growth

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Andrew Blomberg Promoted to Vice President. Molly Slattery, Mackenzie Manning, and Brennan McDonnell Promoted to Directors

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2024 / International Citizens Insurance (ICI), having grown more than 25% in 2023, has expanded its leadership team. The company is excited to announce the promotion of Andrew Blomberg to the position of Vice President of Global Group Benefits. Mr. Blomberg previously served as Director of Group Sales. Since joining the company in 2017, he has been a leading sales producer focusing on providing individual health plans and, more recently, global group benefits solutions for corporate clients worldwide, including group health, life, disability, and travel insurance . Under his leadership, group sales grew more than 230% last year. A key force in managing and developing the Group Sales team, Mr. Blomberg will continue to empower clients to manage benefits for their global workforce.



Andrew Blomberg, VP, Group Global Benefits



Additionally, Molly Slatterly was promoted to Director of Sales Development to support our individual clients. Since joining ICI in 2019, Ms. Slatterly's in-depth knowledge of the international medical insurance marketplace has enabled her to provide critical guidance and offer solutions to expats, nomads, and international citizens as they navigate the complex landscape of international medical, life, and travel insurance.

Mackenzie Manning is now ICI's Director of User Experience. Since her hiring in 2020 as a member of the Enterprise Operations team, Ms. Manning has developed the problem-solving capabilities and forward-thinking mindset that will enable her to continue to optimize, maintain, and progress ICI's operational processes and procedures as the company continues to grow. She had previously worked to build and successfully grow the organization's global life insurance line of business.

Finally, Brennan McDonnell was promoted to Sales Director, IPMI Plans. As one of ICI's top-performing licensed brokers, McDonnell will utilize his years of industry experience to provide top-notch customer service and forge strong relationships with a broad roster of clients. His leadership within the team of advisors led to strong growth in 2023 and positioned the company for continued success in 2024.

"These promotions represent the hard work of four talented individuals whose contributions have enabled ICI to become the leading international insurance brokerage in the United States for international insurance and global benefits," said Joe Cronin, Founder and President of International Citizens Insurance. "Their roles within the company are quite varied, but Andrew, Mackenzie, Brennan, and Molly all share the client-centric mindset that will continue to drive our overall success."

About International Citizens Insurance

International Citizens Insurance ( ) is owned and operated by International Citizens Group, Inc. The company's mission is to educate consumers on the value of global medical, life, and travel insurance while providing a resource to research, compare, and purchase plans for their relocation abroad or international trips. The company offers expatriate plans , international health insurance, international employee benefits, travel insurance , and insurance for international employees.

Contact Information

Joe Cronin

President

[email protected]

617-500-6738

Andrew Blomberg

Vice President, Global Group Benefits

[email protected]

(339) 221-5190

