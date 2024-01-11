Newly Launched Hearingloss Is Making Hearing Care More Accessible

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The website serves as a go-to resource for everyday consumers in need of reliable hearing health information and access to local hearing care specialists

Hearing loss affects approximately 1.5 billion people worldwide. The newly launched HearingLoss is making it easier for individuals to access the information they need to know about hearing loss, including signs, causes, treatment options, and prevention.



HearingLoss

Makes Hearing Care More Accessible



Founded in partnership between Audigy, America's largest hearing care practice management company, and Dr. Cliff Olson, the most recognized audiologist on social media and owner of Applied Hearing Solutions in Phoenix, AZ, HearingLoss is changing the game when it comes to hearing loss resources. As the new online hub for credible hearing loss information, the website takes the confusion out of sorting through what consumers need to know about hearing protection and treating hearing loss. It also serves as a one-stop shop for identifying the signs and symptoms of hearing loss in both its early and progressive

HearingLoss Resources

It can be difficult to find accurate and up-to-date information on hearing health. HearingLoss aims to take the guesswork out of the process, simplifying the research stage of hearing loss treatment and ensuring that everyone can get the professional support they need.

Hearing Loss Provider Directory: Central to HearingLoss's mission is a hearing loss provider director . This user-friendly online directory streamlines the process for individuals seeking hearing loss support by providing easy access to hearing care professionals in their area.

Guided Hearing Experience: The Guided Hearing Experienc is an online hearing test that is a helpful starting point for anyone concerned about their hearing health or a loved one's hearing health. This free online hearing test can be used to identify current challenges and suggest next steps, including providing the information for the nearest hearing care provider.

All-Inclusive Resources: Hearing loss can happen to anyone, which is why the new website is committed to serving as a resource for all, including those with existing hearing loss, those who may be at risk of future hearing loss, and individuals who have a loved one experiencing hearing loss.

Expert Articles: HearingLoss is home to a growing library of article delving into what hearing loss is, what causes it, and what it looks and feels like. In addition to being authored by HearingLoss Certified Clinic providers, the articles have a distinct focus on spreading awareness about hearing health, ending the stigma around hearing loss and dispelling common hearing loss myths and misconceptions.

Family Support: HearingLoss is dedicated to providing comprehensive support for family members and friends of those with hearing loss. Whether individuals are in search of advice on effective communication strategies, insight into the emotional facets of hearing loss, or resources to aid their loved ones, the website strives to serve as a valuable source of assistance and understanding.

Accurate & Trustworthy Information on Hearing Loss

HearingLoss was created to provide accurate and trustworthy information on hearing loss. This is achieved through its on-site resources, free hearing test, and nationwide directory of hearing care professionals. Visitors will be able to seamlessly locate and connect with providers in their area to receive additional testing and, if necessary, a custom treatment plan based on their unique health status and challenges.

Interested readers are encouraged to visit today to view the site's complete range of hearing care resource . Support specialists are also available to answer questions and help guide individuals in the right direction for their hearing health needs.

About com

HearingLoss was created by two powerhouses in the hearing care community: Audigy and Dr. Cliff Olson. Founded as a direct response to the complex and changing hearing care landscape, the online hub is removing the barriers to treating hearing loss and helping more people get the professional support they need to live their healthiest lives. Resources include a trusted network of hearing care professionals, as well as free online testing and expert-backed articles for consumers.

For more information, please visit .

