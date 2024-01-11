Since War-Start, Over 10,200 Civilians Conformed Dead In Ukraine - UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 10,200 civilians have been killed and over 19,300 – injured.

That's according to the report by the chief of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Edem Wosornu, Ukrinform reports.

It is emphasized that since late December 2023 alone, 125 people have died and more than 550 have been injured as a result of Russian strikes.

The report also notes that 575 children were among those killed almost two years into the start of war.

The UN official added that the latest wave of Russian strikes has further complicated aid operations and affected humanitarian workers.

UN mission to focus on helping Ukrainians living close to frontline

"[I]nternational humanitarian law must be strictly respected at all times. International humanitarian law explicitly prohibits directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects as well as indiscriminate attacks. This includes humanitarian personnel and assets. In addition, constant care must be taken, throughout military operations, to spare civilians and civilian objects," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the data from the United Nations, more than 14.6 million people in Ukraine will need humanitarian aid in 2024, which is 40% of the population.

The UN mission received $3 billion for humanitarian response in Ukraine in 2023 and will apply for the same amount of funding in 2024.