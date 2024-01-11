Estonian PM Calls On EU Members To Redistribute Funds To Help Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, called on other European Union member states to redistribute resources wisely in order to provide them to Ukraine for properly countering Russian aggression.

Kallas said this at a joint press conference with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Tallinn, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The head of the Estonian government recalled that Estonia had made a decision regarding long-term support to Ukraine, in particular, 0.25% of the country's GDP will be donated to Ukraine in the form of military aid over the next four years.

Estonia hopes that this will be an example for others to follow because, as historian Timothy Snyder said,“blood, sweat and tears” is what Ukraine is today so partners need to have a clear understanding of this and self-determination to competently redistribute resources in order to provide them to Ukraine so that it can remain sustainable, Kallas said.

She added that Estonia is constantly thinking about how to isolate Russia, how to use immobilized Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine, and how to bring Russia to justice.

Estonia will support Ukraine up until victory, Kallas stressed, noting that this is important for“all of us”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Zelensky arrived in Estonia on January 11. The head of the Ukrainian state has already held talks with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis.

On January 10, Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Lithuania.

Photo from the Ukrainian President's website