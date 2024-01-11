Zelensky Arrives In Latvia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, January 11, around 16:00, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine arrived in Latvia's capital Riga for an official visit.

This was reported by Delfi , Ukrinform saw.

The official visit of the Ukrainian President will kick off with a meeting ceremony outside the Riga Castle, after which the delegations of Latvia and Ukraine will hold negotiations.

Zelensky will speak alongside Latvian President Edgar Rinkevics at a press conference.

Ukraine expects partners to follow through on vow to deliver million rounds - Zelensky

Zelensky will also meet with the Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, Daiga Mieriņa, and Prime Minister Evika Siliņa. During the visit, bilateral cooperation between Latvia and Ukraine, further support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, as well as issues related to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration will be discussed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, yesterday President Zelensky paid a visit to Lithuania, and earlier today, he visited Estonia.