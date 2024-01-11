               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Large Companies In US Interested In Mining Industry Of Kazakhstan


1/11/2024 10:09:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 11. Large companies in the US such as Rio Tinto, Cove Capital and Relativity Space are interested in various aspects of the mining industry in Kazakhstan, said Geoffrey R. Pyatt, the US Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting with Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapayev in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

The parties discussed the prospects for long-term partnership. Kazakhstan's potential to supply more than 16 critical minerals identified by the US Geological Survey was highlighted, which underlines the strategic importance of cooperation in ensuring the stability of resource supplies. Among the critical minerals, bismuth, gallium, vanadium, tungsten, tin, tantalum, niobium, magnesium, lithium, indium, graphite, cobalt and others were identified.

In addition, Sharlapayev and Pyatt confirmed their intention to continue joint efforts in developing sustainable and responsible approaches to mineral raw materials. This direction of work contributes to a sustainable energy transition and creates the conditions for long-term economic sustainability in Kazakhstan and the US.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the US in 2022 exceeded the pre-pandemic level and amounted to $3.1 billion, which is 37 percent more than in the previous year.

Exports of goods from Kazakhstan increased by 32 percent to $1.2 billion, while imports of American goods increased by 40 percent to $1.9 billion.

The number of American investments and companies in Kazakhstan increased by 9 percent over the year.

