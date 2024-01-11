Large Companies In US Interested In Mining Industry Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 11. Large companies
in the US such as Rio Tinto, Cove Capital and Relativity Space are
interested in various aspects of the mining industry in Kazakhstan,
said Geoffrey R. Pyatt, the US Assistant Secretary for Energy
Resources, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the meeting with Minister of Industry
and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapayev in Riyadh (Saudi
Arabia).
The parties discussed the prospects for long-term partnership.
Kazakhstan's potential to supply more than 16 critical minerals
identified by the US Geological Survey was highlighted, which
underlines the strategic importance of cooperation in ensuring the
stability of resource supplies. Among the critical minerals,
bismuth, gallium, vanadium, tungsten, tin, tantalum, niobium,
magnesium, lithium, indium, graphite, cobalt and others were
identified.
In addition, Sharlapayev and Pyatt confirmed their intention to
continue joint efforts in developing sustainable and responsible
approaches to mineral raw materials. This direction of work
contributes to a sustainable energy transition and creates the
conditions for long-term economic sustainability in Kazakhstan and
the US.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the US in 2022
exceeded the pre-pandemic level and amounted to $3.1 billion, which
is 37 percent more than in the previous year.
Exports of goods from Kazakhstan increased by 32 percent to $1.2
billion, while imports of American goods increased by 40 percent to
$1.9 billion.
The number of American investments and companies in Kazakhstan
increased by 9 percent over the year.
