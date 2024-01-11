Egyptian Min Calls For Augmenting Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity, Nivine Al-Qabbage, called for uniting efforts to provide relief to the largest possible number of Gazans.

Her remarks came at the humanitarian call for supporting Gaza conference held in Cairo.

While lamenting the arrival of humanitarian aid through Rafah alone is no longer sufficient with masses of people remaining with no shelter, Al-Qabbage hailed Egypt's role in the matter, yet deeming the situation "complex" and requires a comprehensive strategy.

On his part, Egyptian Red Crescent Society Chief Dr. Rami Al-Nazer indicated that the Society is expanding its logistic zones, making more room for larger quantities of supplies.

Kuwait Red Crescent Society's Secretary General Maha Al-Barjes attended the conference. (end)

aff







MENAFN11012024000071011013ID1107709930