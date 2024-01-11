Dora Financial Announces Partnership With Sharing Hope To Support Children In Need

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chelmsford MA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dora Financial, a marketing and innovation CUSO (Credit Union Service Organization), announced a strategic partnership with Sharing Hope, a charitable organization dedicated to providing support and resources to women and children who are victims of domestic violence. This partnership will enable Dora Financial users to make a difference in the lives of children in need.

Dora Financial will be making a donation to Sharing Hope for every debit card swipe made by account holders. This new initiative,“Swipe for Hope," allows Dora users to contribute to this cause effortlessly, without any cost to them. Dora will also be promoting Sharing Hope to its employees and social media followers, to further support the cause.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Sharing Hope in our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of children in need," said Kristi Kenworthy, Managing Director at Dora Financial. "Through 'Swipe for Hope,' we are not only simplifying the process of giving back for our customers but also fostering a culture of social responsibility within our community. Through our partnership with Sharing Hope, we aim to provide essential school supplies to underprivileged children and pave the way for a brighter future."

Dora Financial is dedicated to empowering underbanked individuals and families by providing them with accessible, user-friendly financial services that promote financial inclusion. Through its innovative, bilingual mobile banking app, users can perform a range of financial transactions in both English and Spanish. Key features of the Dora app include: no monthly fee, no minimum balance, early payday with direct deposit, mobile check deposits, a surcharge-free network of 30,000+ ATMs nationwide, bill pay, digital wallet integration, free financial coaching, and the option to seek membership at a participating Credit Union.

"We are grateful for the support of Dora Financial and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of children in need," said Claudia Aviles, President and CEO of Sharing Hope. "This partnership will enable us to expand our reach and ensure that more children have the resources they need to excel in school. Together, we can empower the next generation and inspire hope for a brighter future."

About Dora Financial:

Dora Financial is the first CUSO (Credit Union Service Organization) bilingual neobank strategy powered by the credit union movement. Dora was founded by USALLIANCE Financial in 2021 to serve the 50 million Americans currently not participating in mainstream banking. Dedicated to financial inclusion, the Dora app features a fully bilingual digital banking experience. Dora is currently sponsored by five entities: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) headquartered in St. Paul, MN; Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU) in Marlborough, MA; Inclusiv in New York, NY; Department of Labor Federal Credit Union (LCU) in Washington, D.C.; Service Federal Credit Union in Portsmouth, NH; and USALLIANCE Financial in Rye, NY.

About Sharing Hope, Inc.:

Sharing Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping disenfranchised communities break the cycle of deprivation. They provide resources and support to those in need, with the goal of helping them build a better future for themselves and their families. Sharing Hope's mission is to ensure that everyone has access to the same opportunities regardless of their economic background. For more information, visit .

###

CONTACT: Dawn Dixon Dora Financial 833-998-3672 ...