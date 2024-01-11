The Guestbook And Citizenm Partner To Enhance Travel Experiences And Improve Guest Loyalty

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This partnership will drive loyalty, enhance guest satisfaction, and generate cash back rewards for travelers fighting inflation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guestbook , the world's leading cash back hotel loyalty program, has announced its partnership with global hotel and lifestyle brand citizenM to expand travel offerings across their extensive networks. This strategic collaboration aims to drive guest loyalty and reward travelers with exclusive perks and discounts.



The Guestbook's CEO, James Gancos, said, "Our partnership with citizenM celebrates a mutual dedication to enriching the travel experience. We are delighted to welcome them to our network of distinctive hotels and are thrilled that our members will have access to their world-class portfolio."

According to NerdWallet's Travel Price Index, prices for hotels and motels in U.S. cities are up 8% over the past year. With travelers increasingly looking for ways to combat rising costs, this partnership promises to level the playing field by rewarding guests with the options of either 5% cash back or 15% cash towards a future stay at any of the citizenM hotels around the globe.

With so many companies offering their own confusing version of a points system, the use of a clear, no-gimmick cash back program is refreshing and easy to get behind. This is further demonstrated by the initial success citizenM has already seen with The Guestbook's program.

Key benefits for citizenM guests who enroll in The Guestbook include:



15% discount and other perks when you book as a mycitizenM+ member, enhancing the value of each hotel stay and making future travel even more accessible.

5% cash back, 5% cash towards a charity of your choice powered by GlobalGiving or 15% cash towards a future stay at citizenM hotels, ensuring guests receive significant value for their loyalty. Guests can earn rewards from both programs simultaneously, on every stay at a citizenM property.



Travelers can start taking advantage of these benefits now by signing up for The Guestbook here and becoming a mycitizenM+ member here .

About The Guestbook

The Guestbook is the world's leading cash-back hotel loyalty program that rewards consumers for booking direct at the best independent & boutique brand hotels in major travel destinations around the globe. With over 2.5 million registered members and more than 800+ partner hotels and resorts across 70+ countries, The Guestbook was founded on the belief that a direct relationship between hoteliers and their guests is more rewarding for everyone. HotelTechReport recognized The Guestbook as the #1 Loyalty Program for Independent Hotels in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021, and the #3 Direct Booking Tool in 2024, 2023 and 2022. To learn more, please visit The Guestbook .

About citizenM

citizenM was launched in 2008 with a purpose – to disrupt the traditional, stale hotel industry. Rattan Chadha – the founder of the global fashion brand Mexx – was inspired by his employees to create a hotel for today's frequent travelers, giving them everything they need and nothing they don't. This means central locations in the world's most exciting cities but at an affordable price. Not just a place to sleep, but somewhere to work, relax and play – just like home. Somewhere with superfast free Wi-Fi, tech that makes life easy, and world-class art that isn't 'hotel art.' A room with an ultra-comfortable XL bed to crash in, and a powerful rain shower to wake up in. Rattan Chadha called this 'affordable luxury for the people.'

The first citizenM opened at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport in 2008. As of October 2023, citizenM's portfolio has 31 hotels in 18 exciting cities: London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Zurich, Geneva, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington DC, Chicago, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur.





