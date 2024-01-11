Casa Systems Named “Global Iot Innovation Vendor Of The Year” In 8ᵗʰ Annual Iot Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA), a provider of innovative access network solutions serving customers worldwide, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the“Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year” award in the 8th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. IoT Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

Casa Systems is a technology innovation leader that supports mobile, cable, and wireline communications services providers (CSPs). Known for its extensive portfolio of market leading Industrial IoT solutions, Casa enables operators to uplevel the services they offer to their enterprise customers.

Casa Systems recently introduced the first addition to its AurusXT Series , the NTC-500 5G Industrial IoT Router , a high-performance router specifically designed for critical and complex applications. With the capability to provide ultra-reliable, high-bandwidth throughput in challenging environments, the NTC-500 supports the latest 3GPP Release 16 features, including 5G Non-standalone (NSA) and 5G Standalone (SA) with failover to 4G LTE.

“In today's hyper-connected world, the IoT industry is inundating the market with products and services. Casa Systems' NTC-500 is a cost-effective game-changer with its ability to deliver reliable global connectivity, withstand harsh conditions, and harness 5G Dynamic Slicing Technology,” said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough.“By addressing critical aspects of connectivity and management, Casa Systems is our 'Global IoT Innovation Vendor of the Year!' For businesses looking to embrace IoT innovation, Casa caters to the needs of businesses seeking cost-effective IoT solutions without compromising on performance or reliability.”

The AurusXT Series further distinguishes itself from alternative solutions by offering a cost-efficient future-proof option to upgrade any 3G device to 5G, making it suitable for a range of applications, including smart building systems, vending, and ticketing machines, digital signs, real-time surveillance, and remote-control systems. Casa Systems remains at the forefront of industrial IoT innovation, paving the way for a transformative IoT landscape and enabling businesses to thrive in their pursuit of advanced IoT solutions.

“I speak on behalf of my entire team when I say that we are honored to be given this recognition from the IoT Breakthrough committee,” said Michael Glickman, CEO at Casa Systems.“We designed the NTC-500 to establish and maintain reliable, high-speed connections – whether in bustling urban centers or remote, challenging environments. At Casa Systems, we are committed to shaping the next generation of IoT applications and services, ultimately empowering businesses with enhanced efficiency, flexibility, and profitability in their IoT deployments.”

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program aims to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global IoT industry, acknowledging breakthrough innovators across various categories. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from companies worldwide, solidifying Casa Systems' position as a leader in IoT innovation.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) is a next-gen technology leader that supports mobile, cable, and wireline communications services providers with market leading solutions. Casa's virtualized and cloud-native software solutions modernize operators' network architectures, expand the range of services they can offer their consumer and commercial customers, accelerate time to revenue and reduce the TCO of their network infrastructure and operations. Casa's suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to quickly build flexible networks and service offerings that maximize revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit .

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough .

