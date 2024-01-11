American Airlines Group Announces Webcast Of Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 a.m. CT.
The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa/investorrelations . An archive of the call will be available on the website through Feb. 25.
About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" a and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook/AmericanAirlines .
Investor Relations
...
MENAFN11012024004107003653ID1107709905
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.