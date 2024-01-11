Openexo Appoints Stuart Lacey As Chief Growth Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kent LangleySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OpenExO , the global leader in building exponential organizations, those that outperform their peers by at least 10 times, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Stuart Lacey as its new Chief Growth Officer. With his vast experience in leadership and innovation, Mr. Lacey is set to bring a transformative approach to OpenExO's business growth."We've searched for a long time to find a person of Stuart's unique capability and vision. We are happy to bring Stuart fully into the OpenExO family," said Kent Langley, OpenExO Co-Founder and COO.Stuart Brings a Wealth of Experience to OpenExOStuart Lacey is a recognized thought leader and serial entrepreneur, has over two decades of success in founding innovative companies and leading them to remarkable growth. His expertise in the fields of finance, technology, and leadership development as well as in community growth through ensuring membership value, has been widely recognized. Lacey's groundbreaking work in developing a Luck MindsetTM as detailed in his influential book, "The Formula for Luck" aligns seamlessly with OpenExO's mission of fostering exponential growth and transformation in organizations and their leaders.Stuarts Track Record of Innovative SuccessLacey founded the globally acclaimed personal data rights company, Trunomi, and has been lauded for his exceptional contributions to the fintech industry positioning him as a leading figure in data rights and personal privacy. Prior to joining OpenExO, he also founded BCI, a global leadership development institute, as well as spent over 15 years of senior leadership in serving communities at both YPO and Summit, driving value to more than 60,000 global CEOs and Entrepreneurs.A Role to Advancing OpenExO's VisionAt OpenExO, Lacey will be responsible for driving membership growth and expanding global outreach to continue to expand OpenExO's ability to serve its member community. His role will involve developing strategic partnerships, enhancing client relationships, and identifying new market opportunities. His appointment is expected to further increase OpenExO's leading position as the global leader in Exponential Organizational development and growth.A Future of Exponential Growth for our Members"We are excited to welcome Stuart Lacey to our executive team. His exceptional track record, innovative mindset, and leadership skills make him an invaluable asset to OpenExO," said Salim Ismail, Chairman and Co-founder of OpenExO. "We believe that his vision and strategies will greatly contribute to our mission of helping people to build exponential organizations that thrive in a rapidly changing world."About OpenExOOpenExO, Inc. is the world's leading community for individuals and organizations seeking to grow exponentially. OpenExO's class-leading platform drives exceptional value to its members, certified coaches, and the communities it serves around the world. It does this by providing extraordinary resources, as well as the foresight and skills that leaders need to implement, to join other Exponential Organizations generating 40x shareholder value. With a vast global network of people, organizations, institutions, OpenExO empowers its members to transform the world for a better future.

