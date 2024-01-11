Cooler Screens Launches Coolerx - Using AI To Power Digital In-Store Retail Experiences And Unlock Consumer Intent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cooler Screens, the technology company powering the in-store retail media and merchandising revolution, today announced the launch of CoolerX, an advanced and differentiated software solution that uses AI and data science to identify precise marketing activation opportunities in stores, driving incremental sales growth for retailers and brands. Developed in collaboration with Microsoft and NVIDIA, global leaders in AI applications, the software is tailor-made to operate“smart screens” for the in-store retail environment.



At its core, the software features a first-of-its-kind in-store“intent engine,” which uses AI to analyze data points gathered from consumer behavior, contextual signals, and first-party retailer data. It anticipates shopper needs, allowing retailers and brand advertisers to deliver highly targeted and relevant information at the point of decision.



“Just as search engines and e-commerce sites know what consumers are interested in when online and serve them relevant content, we now can do the same inside brick-and-mortar stores. By understanding shoppers' intent and activating marketing content that is most relevant to consumer experience, we drive sales growth for retailers and brands,” said Arsen Avakian, Cooler Screens' co-founder and CEO.



The software uses a network of sensors and AI-compute capabilities to bring real-time visibility into and understanding of on-shelf availability, location, and movement, which is then combined with a granular view of shopper browsing, engagement and conversion signals (such as proximity, dwell time, attention, actions). This information is integrated within a closed-loop feedback system, which then fuels an AI-enabled recommendation engine to predict consumer intent.



Recommendations are integrated into an advertising platform, which provides brand advertisers the capability of placing marketing campaigns dynamically and programmatically at the precise point and moment of shopper decision-making. This approach generates a deeper, data-driven understanding of consumer interaction, similar to online ecommerce, with real-time insights into shopper engagement and advertising performance.



CoolerX operates without gathering or using consumers' personal data. The technology is identity-blind, and the algorithms are built for the anonymous nature of brick-and-mortar shopping. Cooler Screens is certified by Privacy by Design, the ISO global standard for protecting consumer privacy.



With its software already in operation in top retailers, including Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle's GetGo, Chevron and Western Union, Cooler Screens is rapidly gaining traction as the leading in-store retail media and merchandising technology solution. The company was recently recognized as a 2023 Digiday Technology Award recipient as Best In-Store Technology for its ability to reach consumers in stores.



About Cooler Screens



Cooler Screens is the first-to-market technology company powering the transformational possibilities of digital in-store retail media and merchandising. Cooler Screens created smart screen software and enabling hardware that seamlessly integrates into new or existing screens in stores leveraging existing surfaces on walls, end caps, checkout lanes, banner aisles, pharmacy/healthcare areas, foodservice boards, windows, and, of course, coolers (where our journey began). The company's AI-driven software solutions allow retailers to create in-store digital experiences for shoppers, and for brands to reach them on dynamic smart screens that adapt to consumer behavior and data-driven context at the point of decision. With the majority of purchases still taking place in brick-and-mortar stores, Cooler Screens enables retailers to digitize and improve in-store consumer experiences and enter the retail media business, while allowing brands to drive sales and build brand equity by reaching the vast traffic in physical stores. Partners include leading national retailers such as Kroger, Walgreens, Giant Eagle's GetGo convenience stores, Chevron, Areas, Nouria, Parkland, and Western Union. For more information, please visit coolerscreens .

