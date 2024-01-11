US Hispanic Business Council Supports Disapproval Of National Labor Relations Board's Joint-Employer Rule

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) supports the Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval, H.J Res.98 / S.J. Res.49, regarding the National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) new joint-employer rule. This new ruling burdens critical industries and aspects of the American economy, including business-to-business contracting, franchise businesses and staffing agencies, to name a few.Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the USHBC, shared these concerns in a letter to key Congressional leaders and released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“The new joint-employer ruling places unfair and illogical liability on a variety of businesses. While well-intentioned, this change will induce unrecoverable operational changes to millions of businesses across the country that simply enter a business to business contract. With trillions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of jobs on the line, Congress' resolution is timely.The industries and businesses most threatened by this change serve as the bedrock of our American economy and a stepping stone for hard working Americans looking for a job or starting their own business. While we agree that we must hold businesses accountable for the fair treatment of employees, the NLRB's new ruling does more to jeopardize jobs than protect those who fill them. We must ensure that by striving to protect employees, we do not undermine a business' ability to be an employer.”About the United States Hispanic Business CouncilThe United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

