FIVE LITERARY READS EXPLORES THEMES OF SPIRITUAL AND FINANCIAL GROWTH

Hell Home

Mind Over Money

Not For This Life Only: A Study for Growth Into Maturity as a Child of God - for today and for eternity (Revised Edition)

Stepping Out on Faith...:When I first learned to luv myself

Now available at The Maple Staple Bookstore Spotlight Shelf, uncover five books dedicated to foster personal growth.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Embarking on entrepreneurial journeys proves to be a formidable challenge for many. While some manage to bask in the limelight of success, others are still navigating the intricate path toward prosperity. Robert M. Toguchi's "The Winning Habits of Steve Jobs" sheds light on the often-overlooked aspects of Steve Jobs's triumph. Departing from the conventional biographical approach, this 172-page book does not just chronicle events; it peels back the layers to reveal the "how" behind Steve Jobs's remarkable achievements. The book offers readers a distinct viewpoint on Steve Jobs's meticulous crafting of personal habits that harmonized with his core values, steering him on the course to becoming a technology icon. Presently residing in Vass, North Carolina with his wife, Dr. Robert M. Toguchi, an expert in teaching leadership, strategy, and personal effectiveness at the National Defense University, crafted his book as a compass for those still on the brink of entrepreneurial success. He also dedicated a decade to catalyzing conceptual shifts within the U.S. Army and served in notable roles with the U.S. Army's Training and Doctrine Command as the Director of Strategic Plans and Chief of the Initiatives Group.Coping with the trials of solitary existence poses its own set of challenges, particularly for a young girl living under the watchful eye of relentless supervision. In the midst of adversity, where faith converges with courage, Adorial Maxwell-Hazell's "Hell Home" unfolds a captivating narrative of resilience and the unconquerable human spirit. This 124-page children's book. unfolds the resilient tale of seven little girls courageously navigating the harsh confines of an orphanage ruled by the ruthless Matron, Miss Cross. Despite enduring prolonged mistreatment, notably from Matron, the resolute girls, led by Sarah O'Dell, persist and battle fiercely to metamorphose St. Francis Children's Home into a sanctuary for the forsaken. Beyond her role as an author, Adorial Maxwell-Hazell is the founder and director of Mentorship with Love, a mentorship program for schoolchildren. She also holds the titles of Founder and Director of Sincere Connections Counseling Service and Director of Golden Girls Elderly Care Services.Mastering financial management, budgeting, and making wise financial decisions can be a struggle for those individuals without knowledge of money management. In Timolin R. Langin's book, "Mind Over Money" readers embark on a journey to transform their financial lives by aligning thoughts, feelings, and actions with practices that lead to increased financial success. Langin's approach goes beyond the usual financial advice, offering readers practical tools to identify and curb emotional triggers that contribute to overspending. This 132-page financial book provides valuable content, allowing readers to delve into crucial concepts such as the purpose of money, essential financial tools, and the transformative power of a "New Fit". In addition to being an author, Timolin R. Langin is a seasoned teacher, real estate investor, and world traveler. Emerging from sharecropping roots in the Mississippi Delta, the author has built a financial portfolio that is almost unheard of on a modest teacher's salary. Timolin R. Langin guides working individuals everywhere on how to intentionally design their lives instead of defaulting to circumstances.In a world often bustling with questions about the purpose of existence, Irvin Stapf takes readers on a thought-provoking exploration in his book,“Not For This Life Only: A Study for Growth Into Maturity as a Child of God - for today and for eternity (Revised Edition)”. This 134-page book delves into the age-old inquiry: What is our purpose in life? Drawing parallels between the purpose of creations-from paintings to space explorations-the book proposes a compelling perspective. At the heart of this exploration lies the belief that, much like any intricate system, humans too have a purpose, meticulously designed by the Almighty God, the divine creator. Through the pages of his book, Irvin Stapf invites readers to reflect on the complexity of human life and the guiding hand of a divine creator.Unveiling inspiration takes on diverse forms for different individuals. Some find it embedded in the harmonies of a song, while others uncover it within the pages of a book. In Lesia R. Lankford's book, "Stepping Out on Faith...:When I first learned to luv myself" invites readers on a poignant journey of self-love, motivation, and spiritual reaffirmation. This 44-page christian book is more than just words on paper; it is a love song to oneself, a melody for the challenging days, a chant that fuels motivation, and a well of encouragement amidst life's adversities. Lesia R. Lankford draws inspiration from the scripture of Joshua 1:1, her words acting as a confirmation and assurance that, with patience, prayer, and a commitment to inner peace, everything will unfold in due course. As a woman of God, a single mother, and a pillar of love and loyalty, Lankford weaves together narratives from her life alongside scriptures in this continuation of her spiritual journey. Building upon the triumph of her initial work, "2 Blessed 2 Be Stressed" this sequel aims to empower and uplift readers as they navigate their unique paths in life.These five books are now available on display at The Maple Staple Digital Bookstore , beckoning readers to venture into a realm of self-improvement. Also accessible for purchase on amazon, seize a copy today!About The Maple Staple :For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

