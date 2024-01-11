Himiway USA Unveils Its First Official Service Center, Elevating E-Bike Maintenance Standards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himiway, a global leader in electric bicycles , proudly announces the grand opening of its first official service center

located at 19449 E Walnut Dr S, City of Industry, CA 91748. This marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing unmatched service and an enhanced user experience for its valued customers.

19449 Walnut Dr S, City of Industry, CA 91748

Continue Reading

Himiway's state-of-the-art service center brings unparalleled expertise and technology to the forefront of e-bike maintenance and customer care. The launch of this direct service center in the United States sets a new standard for electric bicycle service in the industry, embodying the company's dedication to customer satisfaction.

"At the heart of our new service center is cutting-edge technology and facilities aimed at elevating service efficiency and bike performance. Our commitment to innovation ensures that every Himiway e-bike receives top-tier maintenance and repair services. Our technicians undergo rigorous training and certification processes, exemplifying a dedication to delivering quality service."

Stated the CEO

of Himiway USA.

The service center is designed to provide a seamless user experience from purchase to post-purchase care. With online booking options, fast service turnaround, and a comfortable waiting area, customers can expect convenience at every step. The certified technicians use genuine Himiway parts, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

"Himiway's service team goes above and beyond to ensure my e-bike is always in peak condition. The Himiway team's commitment to excellence is evident in the meticulous care they put into servicing my e-bike. I trust them with all my maintenance needs."

said a satisfied customer.

Himiway boasts a team of certified professionals whose expertise in e-bike service is unparalleled.

"Himiway is excited to contribute to the local economy and e-bike community through our new service center,"

Anthony, the Himiway USA CEO, added. "This facility is a blueprint for our future expansion, as we aim to set up similar service centers in strategic locations. We invite all e-bike enthusiasts to visit our new service center at 19449 E Walnut Dr S, City of Industry, CA 91748."

To schedule services or get in touch with Himiway's dedicated team, please visit himiwaybike

or call 323-3838998.

Media Contact:

Stephy@himiwaybike. com

SOURCE Himiway Bike