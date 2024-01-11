Discover Satoshi Nakamoto Token (SNMT) Listing On XT.COM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore , Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SATOSHI NAKAMOTO TOKEN (SNMT) on its platform in the innovation zone and the SNMT/USDT trading pair started trading at 2024-01-05 08:00 (UTC).



The SNMT Trading Competition

Commencing at 08:00 on January 10, 2024 (UTC), this two-week trading event marks the collaborative effort between XT and SNMT, offering a substantial reward pool of 5,500 USDT to participants. Running from January 10 to January 24, 2024 (UTC), Activity 1 focuses on SNMT/USDT trading pairs, incentivizing the top 200 users with the highest trading volumes, reaching a minimum of 500 USDT, to vie for rewards ranging from 528 USDT for the top performer to 10 USDT for positions between 101 and 200. Activity 2 presents an opportunity for the top 50 accounts with the highest net buying volume on XT to share a 1,100 USDT grand prize pool. Prizes vary from 110 USDT for the leading position to 13 USDT for accounts ranking between 21 and 50. Winners can expect reward distribution within 5 working days after the event concludes. XT fair play by actively monitoring against malpractices such as wash trading or market manipulation. This trading competition offers participants an enticing opportunity to engage dynamically with SNMT while competing for a rewarding share of the 5,500 USDT prize pool. For more information, please visiting the offficial event page .

About SNMT

SNMT is a BRC-20 token deployed on the Bitcoin Blockchain with a total supply of 100 million tokens. SNMT, an acronym for Satoshi Nakamoto Token, is a groundbreaking meme token that combines the enigmatic aura of Bitcoin's creator with the disruptive potential of blockchain technology. It represents a community-driven initiative that seeks to rewrite the narrative of meme tokens by infusing it with the spirit of crypto innovation.

At its core, SNMT is committed to fostering a fair and inclusive ecosystem. With a transparent and equitable distribution model, SNMT ensures that all participants have an equal opportunity to engage in this pioneering tokenomic experience. This commitment aligns with the project's mission to bring decentralization to the forefront, all while celebrating the genius behind the crypto revolution - Satoshi Nakamoto.

Powered by cutting-edge BRC20 JSON code, SNMT is more than just a token; it's a symbol of the future. The token's genesis phase focused on building a strong foundation, launching with transparency and fairness while establishing a secure blockchain infrastructure. As SNMT evolves, its roadmap sets a course for broader adoption and utility, emphasizing community activation and mass adoption in subsequent phases.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT expressed his thoughts about listing the Satoshi Nakamoto BRC20 token on our platform, stating,“We're thrilled to offer the community a gateway to explore the innovative world of SNMT on XT. The integration of this token, paying tribute to the iconic Bitcoin creator, aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering groundbreaking projects within the crypto space.”

About SATOSHI NAKAMOTO TOKEN

SNMT is not just a project; it's a movement aimed at embracing the spirit of Satoshi Nakamoto Token and integrating it into various facets of the crypto landscape. The project's roadmap, divided into phases, outlines a strategic approach to achieve its goals and expand its influence within and beyond the crypto community.

SNMT underwent distinct phases to propel its trajectory. Initially, during the Genesis phase, the focus was on developing and launching the token with a transparent distribution model. This included establishing a robust blockchain infrastructure and kickstarting community-building activities via social media and partnerships. Transitioning to the Ignition phase, the emphasis shifted to community activation, marked by the launch of engaging initiatives, strategic partnerships, and integration of SNMT into Unisat Swap. The project sought to broaden its adoption by exploring gaming and NFT use cases. As SNMT progresses into the Zenith phase, it targets integration into everyday transactions with mainstream businesses, expanding into diverse industries beyond traditional crypto sectors.

Efforts to achieve interoperability with other blockchains and engage the community through interactive campaigns aim to cement SNMT's position as a pivotal element in the decentralized entertainment landscape, priming it for widespread adoption in the dynamic realm of cryptocurrencies.

About XT in 2018, X serves more than 7.8 million registered users, more than 1 million monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures tradin which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy tradin that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Gri allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

