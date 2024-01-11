Human Insulin Market Set To Soar Past USD 21.80 Billion By 2030 | Skyquest Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Human Insulin market, forecasted from 2023 to 2030, encompasses two primary insulin types: "Traditional" and "Analog." These insulin varieties serve diverse applications, addressing Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. The market offers accessibility through a range of distribution channels, including hospital and retail pharmacies, online platforms, and diabetes clinics. Westford, USA, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Human Insulin market size is expected to reach USD 21.80 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 1.7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide, increasing awareness and diagnosis of the disease, the aging population, lifestyle changes leading to diabetes, technological advancements in insulin delivery systems, and the growing demand for human insulin analogs are fueling the market's growth. According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Human Insulin market, increasing adoption of insulin analogs for better glycemic control, the development of advanced insulin delivery devices such as insulin pens and insulin pumps, a growing emphasis on personalized diabetes management, and the use of telemedicine and digital health solutions for diabetes care, are the trends that aid in the market's growth. Browse in-depth TOC on "Human Insulin Market"

Pages - 157

Human insulin is a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. It is produced in the pancreas, and it allows cells in the body to take up glucose for energy. People with diabetes cannot produce insulin on their own, so they must take it as medication. Insulin is available in several different forms, including injections, pumps, and inhalers.

Attributes

Details

Forecast Period

2023-2030 Market Size in 2022

19.05 Billion 2030 Value Projection

21.80 Billion CAGR 1.7% Segments Covered







Type Traditional human insulin and analog insulin

Application Type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes

Distribution channel Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and diabetes clinics





Regions Covered



North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Human Insulin Analogs Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Human insulin analogs dominate the global online market as they offer better glycemic control and flexibility in dosing, reducing the risk of hypoglycemia. Long-acting insulin analogs typically require fewer daily injections compared to short-acting insulins, which can improve patient compliance and convenience.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Type 2 Diabetes is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, Type 2 diabetes are the leading segment as Type 2 diabetes is more prevalent than Type 1 diabetes, accounting for the majority of diabetes cases worldwide. This larger patient population creates a substantial demand for insulin treatments.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region boasts advanced healthcare systems, including well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, which facilitate the research, development, and distribution of insulin products.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Human Insulin market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Human Insulin.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Developments in Human Insulin Market

Biocon, a leading company in the global human insulin market, was awarded a significant contract by the Ministry of Health Malaysia. The contract, valued at USD 90 million, granted Biocon a 3-year agreement for the supply of their recombinant human insulin called Insugen. This achievement not only highlights Biocon's expertise in producing high-quality insulin but also strengthens its presence in emerging markets like Malaysia.

Key Questions Answered in Human Insulin Market Report



What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

