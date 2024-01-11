MARGARET LIU COLLINS RELEASES THE SECOND REVISED EDITION OF HER BOOK“GOD IS GOOD”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

God is Good

This 266-page book highlights the transformative influence of God's love, revealing how steadfast faith can change one's life trajectory.

In the revised second edition of "God is Good" author Margaret Liu Collins shares a compelling narrative of resilience, faith, and the profound transformation that comes from embracing the boundless love of a benevolent God.Born in war-torn China and faced with the challenges of being a girl in a society that often-favored males, Margaret Liu Collins navigated through adversity, only to find herself trapped in a tumultuous marriage. With two young children to care for, she discovered the key to unlocking a life of abundance-an unwavering connection to the divine.This 266-page book challenges common misconceptions about a judgmental God, offering a refreshing perspective on a Heavenly Father characterized by love and compassion. Margaret's journey unfolds as a testament to the life-changing power of faith, demonstrating that regardless of circumstances, one can find safety, joy, health, and prosperity through a deep, personal relationship with God.What sets this edition apart is its poignant exploration of how Margaret, against all odds, not only survived but thrived. By actively seeking, recognizing, and heeding God's voice, she not only overcame hardships but welcomed spiritual riches, financial abundance, exuberant health, and loving relationships into her life."God is Good: Revised Second Edition" is not just a memoir; it's a guide for individuals seeking hope and a brighter future. Margaret Liu Collins' story serves as an inspiration to readers, reminding them that anyone can experience a life filled with goodness, irrespective of their circumstances.

