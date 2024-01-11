Gas Insulated Transformer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Gas Insulated Transformer Global Market Report 2024– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company's“Gas Insulated Transformer Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the gas insulated transformer market size is predicted to reach $3.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the gas insulated transformer market is due to an increase in government initiatives. North America region is expected to hold the largest gas insulated transformer market share. Major players in the gas insulated transformer market include Takaoka Toko Co. Ltd., Arteche Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Chint Group Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Hyosung Corporation.

Gas Insulated Transformer Market Segments

.By Type: Instrument Transformers, Power Transformers, Other Types

.By Voltage: Medium Voltage (Up to 72.5 kV), High Voltage (72.5 kV to 220 kV), Extra High Voltage (Above 220 kV)

.By Installation: Indoor, Outdoor

.By End User: Industrial, Commercial, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global gas insulated transformer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The gas-insulated transformer are the electric devices that are used for safety against fire in essential buildings and in underground substations close to residential areas, factories, and chemical plants. A gas-insulated substation (GIS) is a high-voltage substation in which the principal conducting structures are enclosed in a sealed environment and the insulating medium is sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) or sulfur hexafluoride gas. The GIS support frames are bolted or welded to embedded steel plates or beams, or chemical drill anchors are used to secure the system.

The main types of gas-insulated transformers are instrument transformers, power transformers, and others. Instrument transformers are used in AC systems to measure electrical quantities such as voltage, current, power, energy, power factor, and frequency. Instrument transformers are also used with protective relays to protect the power system. The different levels of voltage include medium voltage (up to 72.5 kV), high voltage (72.5 kV to 220 kV), and extra-high voltage (above 220 kV) and involve various installation types, such as indoor and outdoor. It is employed by several end-users, such as industrial, commercial, and utilities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Gas Insulated Transformer Market Characteristics

3. Gas Insulated Transformer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Gas Insulated Transformer Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Gas Insulated Transformer Market Size And Growth

......

27. Gas Insulated Transformer Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Gas Insulated Transformer Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

