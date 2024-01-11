Toy & Souvenir Company Develops For Clients Including Disney, Universal, Sea World, SRM Entertainment (Nasdaq: SRM)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Richard Miller, CEOJUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES., January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trusted Toy and Souvenir Developer Ramping Up Marketing to Major Entertainment Clients Including The Walt Disney Co, Universal Parks and Destinations, Sea World, Busch Gardens, and Landry's: SRM Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRM)Entertainment Industry Symbols: $SRM , $DIS, $SEAS $BUDFor more information on $SRM visit:$SRM Beautiful PowerPoint Presentation:.Established Toy and Souvenir Designer and Developer, Selling to the World's Largest Theme Parks and Entertainment Venues..Clients Include The Walt Disney Co., Universal Parks and Destinations, SeaWorld, Sesame Place, Busch Gardens, Merlin Entertainment, Mattel Adventure Park, and Landry's Inc..Development in Conjunction with Suppliers of Products for Core Licenses, Such as Warner Brothers, Disney, Marvel, and Illuminations..Products Available in the United States, China, Japan, and throughout the Worldwide Theme Park Industry..Launched a New Retail Website Featuring Smurfs & Zoonicorn Franchise Characters Alongside SRM Proprietary Trend Animal Collection..Social Media Advertising Campaign on Meta & TikTok. January Trade Show Presentations Set Up for Dallas, Atlanta, and Las Vegas.SRM Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRM) is a trusted toy and souvenir designer and developer, selling into the world's largest theme parks and entertainment venues. SRM designs, develops, and manufactures custom toys and souvenirs for the world's largest theme parks and entertainment venues such as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Disney Stores, Universal Parks and Destinations, Sea World, Sesame Place, Busch Gardens, Merlin Entertainment, Mattel Adventure Park and Landry's.SRM has developed products in conjunction with suppliers of products for core licenses, such as Warner Brothers, Disney, Marvel, and Illuminations. SRM develops and distributes toys, plush, and hydration products to retailers worldwide.The pop culture industry is being driven by several major forces. Technology advances have made it easier to access, consume, and engage with content. Content providers have produced more quality content to drive fan engagement, often with a focus on franchise-driven products. Dedicated, active, and enduring fan bases have emerged across the pop culture landscape. These fans seek out opportunities to interact with their favorite content and with like-minded fans through social media and content-centric experiences. At the same time, social norms have shifted, making fandom culturally accepted and mainstream. These trends reinforce one another leading to a substantial increase in pop culture fandom and to significant growth in the industry.SRM has developed, manufactured, and supplied the entertainment and amusement park industry with exclusive products such as toys, light up, plush, fans, and much more. These exclusive SRM products are often only available to consumers inside the relevant amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and throughout the worldwide theme park industry.Launch of New SRM Retail Website for SipWithMe® BrandOn December 20th SRM announced the launch of their SipWithMeCup retail website. The website provides an enhanced user experience while highlighting the SRM in-house marketing team's capabilities with new photos and product illustrations. The team captures the functionality and benefits of many of the favorite SipWithMe® cups featuring Smurfs & Zoonicorn franchise characters alongside the SRM proprietary, loveable Trend Animal collection.The new retail website (SipWithMeCup) provides an enhanced user experience and has been designed with a fresh, user-friendly look and feel. The site promotes SRM's products which builds on the Company's Sip with Me® marketing campaign which includes a social media advertising campaign. Sip with Me® cups are also sold at Amazon, theme parks, restaurants & other retailers throughout the world.SRM is also launching their 2024 Sip with Me marketing campaign which includes social media ads, the consumer SipWithMeCup website, and wholesale trade shows.The SRM Sip with Me® social media advertising campaign is on Meta and TikTok. January is trade show season where SRM will be on the ground in Dallas Market Center, Atlanta Market, and Las Vegas Market, opening up new avenues for wholesale customers to purchase their favorite products & cups. SRM Sip with Me cups are also sold at Amazon, theme parks, restaurants & other retailers throughout the world.The full SRM product line including the new Sip with Me kids drinkware product mix featuring Smurfs and Zoonicorn will be presented at the following trade shows:Dallas Market Center: Jan. 10-16 at the Dallas Total Home and Gift Market (WTC #8505).Atlanta Market and More: Jan. 16-22 in Enchanted Moments Showroom 14 Floor-#1400.Las Vegas Market and More: Jan. 28 -February 1 in R-Biz Associates Showroom C972, C975.DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses, and may NOT sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA's market updates, news alerts, and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details that were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or the opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for the dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds

