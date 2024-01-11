Clouddefense.AI CEO Anshu Bansal Shares Powerful Cybersecurity Strategies With Forbes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefensePALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In today's digital landscape, cloud computing reigns supreme, transforming lives and businesses globally. Yet, lurking beneath the convenience and scalability lies a shadow: cloud security concerns. Data breaches, unauthorized access, and compromised systems paint a worrying picture.Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense , a company specializing in cutting-edge cloud and application security solutions, sheds light on this reality. Drawing from his extensive cybersecurity expertise, he outlines common cloud security challenges like lack of visibility, access management woes, compliance headaches, and insecure APIs, all of which can expose sensitive data and cripple operations.But fear not, for Anshu Bansal doesn't just diagnose the problem, he offers a cure. His actionable solutions empower organizations to build cloud resilience. Enhanced visibility through intelligent security solutions, optimized access control with least privilege principles, airtight compliance strategies, and strong API security measures form the heart of his defense plan. Proactive data breach prevention with encryption, regular risk assessments, and incident response readiness complete the picture."The statistics are alarming," warns Anshu Bansal. "82% of data breaches involve cloud data, and the average cost skyrocketed to $4.45 million in 2023. It's time for organizations to take control, prioritize security, and stop their cloud from becoming a breeding ground for threats."CloudDefense stands ready to be your shield in the digital storm. With Anshu Bansal's wisdom and their suite of advanced security solutions, organizations can finally breathe easy knowing their cloud is Safe, not Vulnerable. Don't wait for a breach to wake you up – secure your cloud today. Read the full article here .About CloudDefense:CloudDefense, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, to the exclusive HackerViewTM technology – CloudDefense ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense and its suite of services, please book a free demo or contact us at ...

