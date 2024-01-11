Home Accessibility And Mobility Franchise, Oakley Home Access, Announces New Franchise To Serve The Greater Boston Area

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The company is celebrating its first franchise location to enter into its network as it kicks off 2024.

- Justin Oakley, Chief Development OfficerBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oakley Home Access , a home safety company that offers in-home modifications for better home accessibility, is celebrating its very first franchise sale this month, kicking off 2024 with a new franchise that will serve the Greater Boston Area. The territory is owned by Neil Garceau and will specifically cover Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties of Massachusetts.“Our entire team is excited to welcome Neil and his team. Neil has a strong desire to help people in need and has a strong empathy factor, which is a prerequisite for any Oakley Home Access franchisee. He has modified his mother's home in order to assist her in her goal to age in place,” stated Chief Development Officer Justin Oakley, who co-owns and co-founded the brand with Mike Vierira, COO.“He has a strong business acumen that puts him in a good position to become a leader in industry while spreading awareness about Oakley Home Access and creating lasting referral relationships.”Another franchise partner is also in the final stages of signing on with Oakley Home Access. Franchisee Steve Gregory is expected to soon be covering New Haven County in Connecticut.“We are very grateful to have signed two franchisees in the first several months of being in the market. We're excited to see what the future brings as we continue to steadily grow,” said Oakley.“We are already speaking with a franchisee candidate in Virginia.”Oakley Home Access specializes in the installation of stairlifts, wheelchair ramps, patient lift systems, vertical platform lifts, residential elevators, and bathroom modifiers. The brand offers an in-person showroom as well as a website that showcases all of its products. At this time, between the three locations, Oakley Home Access is available to serve clients throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut, & Massachusetts.“As we kick off the new year, we hope to continue onboarding and training our new franchisees and provide utmost support to help grow our two new territories,” Oakley said of the brand's future plans.“We have recently added Barrier Free showers to our offerings which has opened the door to an entire new and exciting market.”Franchise partners benefit from an array of support resources, vendor connections, established operational procedures, and training. To learn more about owning an Oakley Home Access franchise, visit .ABOUT Oakley Home AccessOakley Home Access proudly serves community members of all ages, ranging from those who have special needs to elderly individuals who are seeking to age in place. The company has a vast product line to help people stay safe in their homes and experience wider home accessibility. To learn more about a location near you, visit . Franchising information can be found at .

