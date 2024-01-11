Sarasota Voice Over Coach John Burr Elevates Aspiring Talent

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sarasota, Florida, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the world of voice acting, one name stands out: John Burr, Sarasota's esteemed voice over coach. With a career spanning more than 35 years in the entertainment industry, John Burr Voice Dynamics has been the driving force behind successful voice over careers. Today, he not only nurtures local talent from his Suncoast studio, but also extends his guidance to aspiring voice artists across the nation.

John's journey in voice coaching is captured in his book, The Voice Over Actor's Handbook: How to Analyze, Interpret, and Deliver Scripts. Now in its second printing, this guide continues to enjoy success, selling no less than 45 books a month on Amazon.

John's passion for coaching is underscored by the success of his students. He has coached three students who have recently claimed national awards for their work, while 35 of his former students have earned national credits. One student has completed an astounding 700 audiobooks, cementing her place as one of the most sought-after voice actors in the industry.

"I am incredibly proud of my students who have embraced the craft of voice acting,” said John.“They have worked diligently, applied the lessons learned and achieved remarkable success.”

The Voice Over Actor's Handbook takes readers on a journey through the art of voice acting, offering insights into the nuances of pronunciation, script interpretation and emotional expression. It all began when John recognized that many students struggled with the fundamentals of the English language and grammar, a crucial foundation for script analysis. With his handbook, he addresses this gap and empowers budding voice artists with the knowledge needed to succeed in the competitive industry.

John's career as a recording engineer, producer, and editor, as well as a performer and director in music and theater, have provided him with an understanding of every facet of the production process. This experience informs his approach to voice over coaching and is evident in the success of his students.

For those looking to make their mark in the world of voice acting, John is currently taking new students. For more information, visit his website at johnburrvoice or contact him directly at ....

About John Burr

