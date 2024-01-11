This report provides comprehensive insights into the design and composition of Bioresorbable Scaffolds, categorizing them into different types, including Metallic Bioresorbable Scaffolds and Polymer Bioresorbable Scaffolds. The degradation periods of select bioabsorbable materials are also discussed, highlighting the challenges faced in this field.

Clinical characteristics of various coronary stents and other treatment options for coronary heart disease, such as Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG), Minimally Invasive Direct Coronary Artery Bypass (MIDCAB), and TransMyocardial Laser Revascularization (TMR), are explored.

Polymer-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.1% CAGR and reach US$729.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metal-Based segment is estimated at 10.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report delves into the dangers of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) and the available treatment options, including stenting as a viable choice. Bioresorbable Stents are introduced, emphasizing their advantages and challenges. The discontinuation of the 'Absorb' Bioresorbable Stents by Abbott due to adverse events is also discussed.

The global market overview highlights the anticipated growth of Bioresorbable Stents in the future, with Europe dominating and Asia-Pacific exhibiting the fastest growth. The report categorizes stents into metallic and polymer-based categories, discussing their respective advantages and challenges. The availability of alternative treatments is identified as a potential hindrance to market growth.

The market outlook envisions the future of vascular stents with the integration of biosensor technology, emphasizing the potential of Bioresorbable and Integrated Biosensor Technology in redefining the field.

The competition section lists approved Bioresorbable Scaffolds and Bioresorbable Stents in the pipeline. It also mentions Abbott's revival of Bioresorbable Stent clinical trials to evaluate the new Esprit Scaffold.

