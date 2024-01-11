Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Poised For A Noteworthy CAGR Of 11.8%, Projected Value At US$ 55.07 Billion By 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research drives tailored hypercalcemia treatments. Aging population boosts demand for specialized services. Medication side effects challenge the market.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hypercalcemia treatment market is expected to reach a significant worth of nearly US$ 18.07 billion in the current year 2023. Over the foreseeable years, this emerging healthcare services business is expected to develop at a remarkable CAGR of 11.8%. Expanding at this promising growth rate, the overall market could potentially reach a value of US$ 55.07 billion by 2033.

Advances in medical research have resulted in a better knowledge of underlying causes of hypercalcemia allowing businesses to develop effective and tailored treatment options. The expanded information base has resulted in a generational transition toward specialized treatment alternatives and services further supporting the market growth of hypercalcemia management services.

The world's aging population has considerably increased hypercalcemia instances as they are vulnerable to high calcium levels such as malignancies, renal problems, and hormone abnormalities. As Elevated calcium levels in the blood become increasingly common, the need for hypercalcemia treatment demanding specific management services is expected to rise steadily.

Many adverse effects associated with medications recommended for hyperparathyroidism could be a prominent setback for the global hypercalcemia treatment market. In particular, the side effects associated with drugs such as Cinacalcet, a calcimimetic agent, include diarrhea, myalgia, nausea, vomiting, weakness, and abdominal pain.



Key Takeaways from the Hypercalcemia Treatment Market:



The adoption of hypercalcemia treatment is high in North America as the region recorded 45.7 % of the global revenue in 2022. The United States with 39.7 % global market share is the main reason for the dominance of this region.

Countries in Europe together contributed almost 26.7% of the global market revenue in 2022. Germany was the leading country with a 6.6% market share that year.

The United Kingdom is projected to expand at 10.2% CAGR through 2033.

China is poised to witness a 13.3% CAGR through 2033 in the Asia Pacific region.

India is anticipated to follow China with an 11.8% CAGR through 2033. Biphosphonates led the global industry with a market share of around 70.1% in 2022 according to our market survey.



Businesses providing hypercalcemia treatment services are actively attempting to enhance their market positions through approvals, partnerships, and agreements with regional healthcare institutions. Also, the introduction of new drugs and products has strengthened manufacturer's goal to capitalize on market share and grab a sizable market share.” – According to Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape for the Hypercalcemia Treatment Market:

Rising healthcare spending in many countries is creating a favorable atmosphere for the expansion of hypercalcemia pharmaceutical industries. Governments and healthcare institutes are both realizing the necessity of tackling this disease, and are investing money in research, development, and access hypercalcemia drug market.

Recent Developments in the Hypercalcemia Treatment Market:

Sunovian Pharmaceuticals Company established a collaborative development and partnership program with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company in September 2021. It was part of an endeavor to strengthen research and development operations regarding hypercalcemia conditions and to manufacture innovative therapeutic ingredients.

The pharmaceutical company Bayer in Germany applied for the USA FDA priority evaluation of their new medication Application for Finerenone in January 2021. This new medication is intended to treat patients with chronic kidney disease and associated Type 2 diabetes as well.

Top Key Companies Profiled in the Hypercalcemia Treatment Market :



Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Mylan N. V.

Sunovion

Procter And Gamble

Apotex Corporation

Genentech, Inc.

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Hoffmann La Roche

Atnahs Pharma

Cipla Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Aurobindo Pharma Limited



Key Market Segments Covered In Hypercalcemia Treatment Industry Research:

By Product:



Bisphosphonates

Clodronate

Ibandronate

Pamidronate

Zoledronic Acid

Calcitonin

Glucocorticoids

Denosumab Calcimimetics



By Distribution Channel:



Hospitals

Clinics Independent Pharmacy & Drug Stores



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



