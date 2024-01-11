The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) Is Available Now

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARKB Will Charge No Fees for the First Six Months or Until The Fund Reaches $1 Billion in Assets At Which Time it Will Have A Total Expense Ratio of 0.21%



NEW YORK, NEW YORK and ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, January, 11, 2023 - After much anticipation, 21Shares US LLC ("21Shares"), an affiliate of 21Shares AG, the issuer of the world's largest suite of cryptocurrency-backed exchange traded products (ETPs), and Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), the first retail fund manager to invest in bitcoin in 2015, today announced the launch of ARKB, the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. ARKB offers investors direct, regulated exposure to bitcoin, the first decentralized currency and the largest digital asset by market cap. ARKB will waive its entire management fee for the Fund for the first 6 months or until assets reach $1 billion, whichever occurs first, with a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.21% thereafter.

Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, emphasized the importance of this strategic collaboration to launch ARKB, stating, "ARK has been on the forefront of crypto research since 2014 and became the first retail fund manager to invest in bitcoin in 2015. We have navigated bitcoin investments through multiple market cycles, and we believe in the transformative potential of this digital asset. We are excited to join forces with 21Shares US, the world's first and largest crypto ETP provider, to launch ARKB, a product that aligns with our shared commitment to innovation and responsible investment. We are grateful to our regulatory partners for providing the path forward. The SEC approval and launch of ARKB represents a significant step in providing investors with direct exposure to bitcoin through a regulated and secure vehicle. With confidence, investors can now access ARKB through their existing investment accounts."

With track records dating back to 2018 and 2014, respectively, 21Shares and ARK Invest have guided a wide array of global clients through multiple crypto market cycles with the resilience, adaptability, and foresight required to succeed. Both firms have demonstrated operational and investment excellence with proven client support, setting the gold standard for reliability in the dynamic world of digital asset investing. This collaboration aims to set a new precedent for innovation and transparency by leveraging our combined research, investment capabilities, operational excellence, and best in class client services.

Ophelia Snyder, Co-founder and President of 21Shares US, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We are thrilled to bring the spot bitcoin ETF to the US market in collaboration with ARK Invest, leveraging our partnership's combined wealth of experience and expertise for a secure and diversified investment journey. After successfully launching similar products throughout Europe over the last five years, we are excited to offer U.S. investors distinct and comprehensive opportunities. Our partnership with ARK Invest reflects our shared commitment to innovation and greater investor offerings, making digital asset investment more accessible and secure for all."

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) is designed to provide investors with a secure and transparent means of participating in the rapidly evolving digital asset market. Key features of ARKB include:



Bitcoin Exposure: Investors can gain exposure to bitcoin.

Regulated Environment: As a regulated ETF, ARKB provides investors with a transparent and compliant investment vehicle, enhancing overall market integrity.

Institutional-Grade Custodianship: An institutional-grade custodian stores digital assets securely in cold storage, offering a higher level of protection relative to other custody options available to individual investors. Safety and Security: The ETF prioritizes the safety and security of investors' digital assets, mitigating risks associated with potential cyber threats or unauthorized access.

ARKB reinforces 21Shares and ARK Invest's commitment to democratizing access to digital assets and prioritizing greater investor offerings. It is a pivotal addition to the comprehensive suite of bitcoin futures and ethereum futures ETFs the team launched in mid-November. The full suite offers investors a robust set of options to introduce digital assets to portfolios.

About 21Shares US LLC

21Shares US LLC serves as the sponsor to the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. 21Shares US LLC is an affiliate of 21Shares AG, one of the world's leaders in providing access to crypto through TradFi and DeFi. 21Shares AG issues cryptocurrency-backed exchange traded products (ETPs) outside the United States in a number of global markets. 21Shares AG's ETPs are built on its proprietary operating system, Onyx, which is also available to third parties. For more information, please visit

About ARK Investment Management

ARK Investment Management LLC serves as a sub-adviser and provides marketing support to the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. ARK is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit .

Important Information

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Carefully consider the Trust's investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. For future discussion of the risks associated with an investment in the Trust please read the Trust's prospectus.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Trust will generate a profit for investors. The Trust may not be suitable for all investors.

The Trust is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 or a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act. Shares of the Trust are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. These investments are not suitable for all investors. Trusts focusing on a single asset generally experience greater volatility. There are special risks associated with short selling and margin investing. Please ask your financial advisor for more information about these risks.

Bitcoin is a relatively new asset class, and the market for bitcoin is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Bitcoin is largely unregulated and bitcoin investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments. Bitcoin is subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in the Trust could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero.

Bitcoin is subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for bitcoin, and other factors. There is no assurance that bitcoin will maintain its value over the long-term.

Failure by the Trust's Bitcoin Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Trust's bitcoin could result in a loss to the Trust. Shareholders cannot be assured that the Bitcoin Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the Bitcoin held by the custodian on behalf of the Trust.

The Trust is not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of bitcoin.

An investment in the Trust is not a direct investment in bitcoin. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning bitcoin directly.

Shares of the Trust are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Trust. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with the Trust and only large blocks of Shares called“creation units.” Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Shares in the Trust are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

This material must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. Carefully consider the Trust's investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in the Trust please read the Trust's prospectus.

